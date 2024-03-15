Shaboozey 'Shows His Hand' On New Single 'Vegas'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Shaboozey, one of country music's hottest rising acts, releases, “Vegas,” a sing-along ready, reflective track out today via EMPIRE. Singing alongside a production that transports listeners to the wild west, Shaboozey laments about a past full of long nights and risks that never paid off.

Earlier this month, Shaboozey performed the single for a special Colors Studio session which has racked up more than 200k streams in less than two weeks. Today, another live performance of “Vegas” dropped on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert's digital ‘Late Show Me Music' series.

“'Vegas' was the first record that inspired the direction for my upcoming album,” shared Shaboozey. “We wanted to create an Americana song that was raw and felt like a modern western ballad.”

Shaboozey boasts more than 130.9M total streams and over half a billion views on TikTok. Billboard calls the Virginia native's previous single, “Let It Burn, “a heady marriage of guitar-driven country, R&B and hip-hop elements, meshing into a distinct blend of pop melody and empowering message.” The track reached No. 8 on the US Viral 50 Spotify chart and has garnered more than 2.8M streams.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Shaboozey will play shows across Nashville, New York and Los Angeles this May. Fans can expect a stand-out set from the multi-hyphenate artist that includes streaming juggernaut “Let it Burn” and the haunting track “Anabelle” as well as not-yet-released songs from his highly anticipated upcoming album due out this spring. Tickets are available now at https://americandogwood.com. See the dates below.

TOUR DATES

May 13 - Moroccan Lounge - Los Angeles, CA

May 17 - Baby's All Right - New York, NY

May 20 - The Basement - Nashville, TN

ABOUT SHABOOZEY

Rising multi-media artist Shaboozey intends to build his own world, determined to carve his own lane in the Alt-Country / Hip-Hop space; he crafts a sound that pays homage to a cast of traditional western influences, such as Bob Dylan, Lead Belly, Johnny Cash, and Leonard Cohen, while looking into the future of what the two genres have yet to introduce.

Remaining true to his Virginia roots, Shaboozey hopes to continue the region's long-standing tradition of producing some of the most prolific creatives of the new millennium. This time through elevating the scope of contemporary hip-hop and introducing a modern Americana culture to a global audience.

Photo Credit: Daniel Prakopcyk