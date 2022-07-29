Shaé Universe Returns With New Single 'Give Me A Break' Ft. Ayotemi

R&Drill pioneer Shaé Universe today returns with her new single 'Give Me A Break' featuring the US-Nigerian singer Ayotemi. Created during Shaé's trip to LA earlier this year, 'Give Me A Break' sees Shaé and Ayotemi back and forth on their frustrations over an icy beat produced by The Prodigal Sons.



Speaking on the single, Shaé said -

"The day I wrote 'Give Me A Break' I was out in LA and I was having such a stressful morning. I came into the studio blacked out from head to toe, hooded up & super anti because I was in a bad mood. I almost didn't go actually but I pushed through and now, upon reflection, I'm super glad I did. Then Ayotemi pulled up for the last hour of the session and just took the song to a whole other level with his verse. Whether you're working out your frustrations in the gym or just struggling to start your day on a positive note, this song is the ONE. It's okay to give yourself a break and let it all out."



'Give Me A Break' is the first taste of new music following Shaé's debut EP Unorthodox, released earlier this year. Laid over 7 tracks, the unique R&Drill-fusion project was the first of its kind, blending 808 slides and spartan drum patterns with Shaé's silky vocals and emotive lyricism. The project featured much-loved singles '111', 'You Lose' with the mighty 'Royalty' ft. Kojey Radical and 'Sit Back' featuring rapper-of-the-moment ENNY. Shaé performed the EP at her sell-out first headline show this July at London's Omeara.

Since bursting onto the scene in 2017, Shaé Universe has made waves in the UK, West Africa and beyond making music that engages, enchants and inspires. Her mother a gospel singer and her father a pastor, Shaé weaves her spirituality, faith and sensuality through her work. Shaé is an artist who can both sing and rap, has been co-signed by the likes of Lalah Hathaway, Jorja Smith and Little Simz and has remained entirely independent - navigating the industry on her own terms. With fans at the likes of British Vogue, CLASH, NME, Highsnobiety, Complex, Wonderland, The Line of Best Fit, NOTION, DUMMY, TRENCH, GRM, Mixtape Madness, 2022 is set to be Shae's biggest year yet.