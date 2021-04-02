Sexy Pigeon Share New Single 'Run Away Together'

Today, bedroom pop duo Sexy Pigeon announce their latest EP Pastel Summer with the release of their new single "Run Away Together". The laid back crooner creates a warm sunny feeling much like the radiant sunflower in their artwork.

Their gentle soundscapes are reminiscent of rising artists like Dayglow and Boy Pablo while adding a refreshing take on bedroom pop. On top of that, both Robin Cause and Darrel Dier's mothers provide background vocals. BTRtoday gave an exclusive first look of the track, lauding their use of "comforting vocals" and "an echoing and easy-going melody".

Pastel Summer's namesake comes from an amalgamation of soft chords, synths, and visuals that create a wistful summer atmosphere. It's a much needed vibe after over a full year of negativity. Sexy Pigeon describes the EP as "a soothing form of nostalgia that makes us all think of past vacations and sunny days."

Sexy Pigeon's latest EP Pastel Summer is due out May 28.

Robin and Darrel met in April 2017 by sheer chance. Robin was a Dutch hitchhiker exploring America and got dropped off by a truck driver at a skydiving airport in Northern California where he met Darrel who was living in a tent next to the hangar and skydiving everyday. They became close friends and reconnected over the next two years doing cross country road trips to Muscle Shoals, Alabama to write and record their first album together. Since then, they have been travel buddies that are constantly writing new songs and exploring new countries together. Sexy Pigeon is their latest music and art project that was started in early 2020 and has grown immensely since. Once it is safe to do so, they will be calling Amsterdam their part time home and looking to play as many live shows as possible. They'll split time between Amsterdam and the west coast of America in a van converted into a mobile studio home for two where they can write and record in any location.

Robin has been hitchhiking through Europe and America since he was 16, and started playing instruments at 12 years old. Ice cream, do it yourself producing, and a longing for a new nostalgia have inspired him to create on a daily basis. All of the music is created at home and vocals are recorded on either a Tascam or a used Blue Mic that we purchased on road trips.

Darrel has been a professional gambler since he turned 21 but has always had a creative eye as a watercolor artist. Winning poker tournaments, skydiving, painting, and writing poetry are some of his favorite things and crossing paths with Robin led to unlocking songwriting on the road. We started the #SexyPigeonChallenge on instagram for fans to submit photos for Darrel to digitally paint for song covers on YouTube and possibly streaming services if the particular song makes the final cut. It is a fun and interactive way for us to connect with our fans. Darrel also does most of the backing vocals going one or two octaves higher than Robin along with one octave lower.

Listen here: