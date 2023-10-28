Seven Spies Releases New Single 'Lie'

The single is now available for streaming.

Oct. 28, 2023

Formed in London by childhood friends, Seven Spies are an indie/alt, rock band looking to infiltrate the ears of the world. Consisting of David Blomiley (vocals, guitar, piano) and Olly Brown (drums, backing vocals), you can expect to witness a healthy dose of melodic riffs, fuzzy guitars and anthemic choruses. Fusing the best of rock bands such as Muse and Radiohead, while highlighting vocals reminiscent of Jeff Buckley, as well as Billie Eilish's use of intimate multi-tracking, this amalgam of diverse artists and influences allows Seven Spies to carve out a pocket of sound that is entirely their own. 

Their latest single “Lie” demonstrates their unique and powerful sound, as Blomiley narrates a broken love story. The songwriter shares, “it's about being in the wrong place to be able to be with somebody no matter how much you love each other. Telling yourself that one day it will all work out and be ok but knowing that may never be the case. There is more than a nod to how life as a musician, the passion and commitment that is demanded can be all consuming and not allow you to be there fully for your life outside of that world.”

Covering a plethora of very real and relatable moments that we experience as humans trying to navigate our way through life, each line from the song depicts a different part or version of this love story. From watching from the sidelines as they fall in love with someone else and that moment standing outside a door as you both wait for a kiss that never happens, to saying that right now just isn't our time and convincing yourself you can handle not being together but really it's eating you alive inside, “Lie” covers it all. 

Mastered at Abbey Road by Alex Wharton (Radiohead, The Beatles, Bring Me The Horizon, Coldplay, Marvin Gaye), “Lie” is painfully raw as Blomiley's honest lyrics soar over crashing percussion and bold guitars, creating an all-consuming atmosphere.

Listen to the single below!



John-Robert Releases New Single Sweet Child Photo
John-Robert Releases New Single 'Sweet Child'

John-Robert has announced a new EP Garden Snake, and single 'Sweet Child.' Find out more about the upcoming release here!

ROCKET Release Debut EP Versions of You Photo
ROCKET Release Debut EP 'Versions of You'

ROCKET has released their debut EP 'Versions of You'. Check out the latest music from this up-and-coming band.

The Mountain Goats Release New Album JENNY FROM THEBES Photo
The Mountain Goats Release New Album 'JENNY FROM THEBES'

The Mountain Goats release their highly anticipated new album, 'Jenny From Thebes.' Don't miss out on this exciting musical experience.

BLONDSHELL Shares Cover of Sheryl Crows If It Makes You Happy For Amazon Music Photo
BLONDSHELL Shares Cover of Sheryl Crow's 'If It Makes You Happy' For Amazon Music

BLONDSHELL shares their cover of Sheryl Crow's 'If It Makes You Happy' for Amazon Music. The single pays tribute to Sheryl Crow's induction into the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

