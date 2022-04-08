Seth Swirsky Releases 'Songs From The Green Couch' LP

Today, indie-rock singer-songwriter Seth Swirsky shares his brand new album, Songs From The Green Couch, via Lolipop Records.

Speaking on the album, Seth wrote the following:

"We all have a 'safe space' - a place where we can go and escape from the world. The green couch in my art room in my house is such a space. It was there where most of the songs on this album were written, either on guitar or with lyrics thus, the title, Songs From The Green Couch.

Rob Campanella, of Brian Jonestown Massacre - who engineered the album - introduced me to two guys in The Triptides: bassist Glenn Brigman and drummer Brendan Peleo-Lazar. The three of us (me on most guitars, pianos and mellotrons) became the core of the entire record. I sang all vocals and arranged the live strings. L.A. musicians, Kirk Hellie and Fernando Perdomo contributed their talents on some songs as well. But, as I said, the core was myself and the Triptides, which added a certain 'toughness' to my natural pop sensibilities.

The record was a two year process: I started writing and recording the record at the beginning of a serious new relationship I was having - it continued during a very painful breakup. Thus, the album oscillates between many hi's and lo's for me personally, which are reflected in the lyrics."

Seth Swirsky is a modern day Renaissance man. From the #1 songs he's written for Taylor Dayne ("Tell it to My Heart"), Tina Turner, Celine Dion, Air Supply, Smokey Robinson, Michael McDonald, Olivia Newton-John, and others, to his 5 bestselling books on subjects ranging from baseball to self-help (21 Ways to a Happier Depression is his latest) - to his multi-award winning documentary Beatles Stories, which is currently showing on SkyArts TV in the U.K. to the gallery show of his abstract expressionist paintings in Santa Monica - Swirsky's creativity and accomplishments, know no bounds.

Now comes Seth's 4th solo album, Songs from The Green Couch, filled with 15 brand new original pop songs. The Bangles' Susanna Hoffs says of Seth's music: "It's a sonic bouquet of delicious melodies, melt-in-your-mouth harmonies, warm butterscotch guitars that jangle and shine - made with love and reverence for the music of the golden age of pop - guaranteed to raise a smile!'"

Syndicated DJ of the Sirius radio program Breakfast With The Beatles, Chris Carter says: "This highly creative album must be listened to in headphones. Loud. A truly top-shelf record from the first track to the last." Jack Oliver, first President of The Beatles' label, Apple Records agrees, adding: "Seth Swirsky's irresistibly melodic tunes are in full bloom, a treat for those of us who love classic pop music."

Seth is also the founding member of the popular retro-pop, Indie band, The Red Button, who have scored "The Coolest Song in the World This Week," 4 times on Little Steven's Underground Garage Sirius radio show.

Seth just wants to make the world whistle and hum, and that's just what he does on his new, 4th solo album, Songs from The Green Couch.

His love of classically constructed pop songs continues from his winning solo debut, Instant Pleasure (Best Pop Album 2005, Los Angeles Music Awards) to Watercolor Day (Best pop single, Hollywood Music and Movies Awards) through his 3rd solo album, 2016's Circles and Squares.

In 2021, Sony Records in Japan released The Best of Seth Swirsky. He is featured in a 2-page article in Japan's premiere rock magazine, Music Life, in their special "Beatles/Get Back" issue.

A graduate of Dartmouth College and holding a Masters degree in Clinical Psychology, Swirsky is a native New Yorker now living in Los Angeles.

Listen to the new album here: