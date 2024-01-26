Seth Hills Remixes David Guetta & Kim Petras Hit 'When We Were Young'

Global icon David Guetta keeps the good times coming with a massive new Seth Hills remix of ‘When We Were Young', his hit single featuring GRAMMY-winning pop star Kim Petras.



‘When We Were Young' is fast becoming another huge hit for the French mastermind, with 80 million global streams and over 100K TikTok creations. The track is currently charting across 13 different markets on Spotify, breaking into the Top 40 in the Netherlands, Belgium, France and Luxembourg, as well as charting across 5 markets on Apple Music and 7 markets on Deezer.



Rising DJ star Seth Hills turns up the heat on Guetta and Petras' already-sizzling hot original, spotlighting the iconic pitched-up lead vocal before sending the track into the stratosphere with huge snare builds and spectacular synth-fuelled drops.



Hailing from the Netherlands, 24 year old Seth Hills' passion has manifested into something far greater than a hobby. Trying his hand at DJing and producing at the age of 15, within a short amount of time it became apparent Sergio's desire to translate his creative ideas into sound was one of his most significant goals.



Years down the track, and it's mission accomplished for the young star. Massive numbers such as ‘Raise Your Hands', ‘Get 'M', ‘Riot', and ‘Centipede' shook the House Music industry with their catchy and enticing sound, as well as undeniable flair, but it was his major hit ‘Fire' that was undoubtedly one of his biggest exploits to date, racking up three million streams within just six months. This young gun has also gained an abundance of deserved support from industry heavyweights, such as Martin Garrix, Axwell & Ingrosso, Tiesto, Alesso, Nicky Romero, Afrojack and Hardwell, as well as releases on major labels like Revealed Recordings, Axtone and his newly-signed label STMPD RCRDS.



The new remix adds to breakthrough German producer BENNETT's hard-hitting version, as well as an industrial, party-rousing remix from the Grammy-nominated, globally renowned DJ Steve Aoki and Swedish producer KAAZE. A futuristic banger that thematically looks to the past, the original ‘When We Were Young' is a high BPM stormer crafted around a pitched-up interpolation of Supertramp's classic ‘The Logical Song', with Kim Petras providing nostalgic verses about the innocence of youth.



Early 2024 sees David Guetta picking up where he left off last year. 2023 included the megahit ‘Baby Don't Hurt Me' featuring the two pop megastars Anne-Marie and Coi Leray, which followed the Spotify global #1 and streaming monster, ‘I'm Good (Blue)'. The track earned Guetta his eleventh Grammy nomination, receiving a nod for ‘Best Dance/Electronic Recording', has garnered 2.2 billion global streams, charted at #1 on the official charts across 11 markets, and peaked at #1 at US Top 40 & US Dance Radio charts.



In the same year he released ‘Big FU' with Ayra Starr and Lil Durk, his Zara Larsson collaboration ‘On My Love', already fast approaching 30 million streams, as well as summer singles with MORTEN, Bebe Rexha, Shouse and more. Not to mention his remix work: in 2023 alone, he released smash reworks of cassö, RAYE and D-Block Europe's ‘Prada' with Hypaton, and Tony Touch's ‘Apaga La Luz' to name just a few.



The French icon has skyrocketed to one of the most streamed artists on Spotify globally, with over 42 billion global streams and selling over 50 million records worldwide. In his career he has been voted the world's best DJ in the coveted DJ Mag ‘Top 100' poll three times, and is one of the most successful streamed artists, reaching top position across I-Tunes charts over 113 countries and achieving over 24 million global Spotify followers.



Last year, the international icon won the ‘Dance Song of The Year' award for his latest smash ‘I'm Good' at the IHeartRadio Music Awards, where he was also previously named ‘Dance Act of the Year'. He also recently received awards for ‘Best Electronic Act' at this year's MTV EMAs, ‘DJ of the Year' at the NRJ Music Awards, Producer of the Year at the Brits and #1 Producer by 1001Tracklists, continuing to cement his status at the very top of the DJ pile.

