Serena Ittoo Unveils Deep & Emotive Debut Single 'Nature Foreseen'

Serena Ittoo, a singer-songwriter from Enfield, UK, uses her music to explore and express the emotions we all experience in our daily lives. Her emphasis on authenticity highlights the importance of embracing our unique selves, both in her music and in her interactions with others.

Her debut single, “Nature Foreseen” is a reflection and ode to anyone who has felt that they are not worthy, good enough or accepted by someone they truly love. Serena shares, “Although they love this person unconditionally, the song faces such vulnerable emotions of what it feels like to not feel accepted/judged over things you can't control.”

The song shows that the protagonist deeply loves this person and would do anything for the person to feel safe, valued and loved purely; however, the song also shows that this isn't really reciprocated openly and purely the other way around. The other person focuses on what the protagonist can't control, doesn't have - this is why they push them away and the protagonist is left feeling very deflated and low-self-worth.

Serena worked in collaboration with Grammy award-winning music Producer/Engineer Aamir Yaqub (Rihanna, Ne-Yo, Sia) and Marcus Maschwitz (John Legend, Katy Perry, Years and Years, The 1975) on her up and coming official music video. “Nature Foreseen” marks the start of Serena's profound journey through the tapestry of human emotions, painting a vivid sonic landscape that resonates with hearts worldwide. Deep and emotive, “Nature Foreseen” emanates an ethereal quality, with passionate, soulful vocals and lyrics packed with imagery, analogies and metaphors.

In addition to her musical career, Serena is a Licensed Master NLP Practitioner and Life Coach, working to help others reach their full potential. Working in this field, Serena wanted “Nature Foreseen” to end powerfully in that the protagonist takes back their power and chooses to focus on their own worth and self-love.

She explains, “It is so easy to lose ourselves and forget our worth when we love someone deeply, however in situations where they don't love you with an open heart freely, it can lead you to doubt everything good about yourself. It reminds us that we need to take ownership of loving ourselves and not rely on other people to do this for us.”

Her commitment to her craft has opened doors to amazing opportunities, such as writing and performing an original song at Sir Paul McCartney's childhood home. Serena has also collaborated with renowned songwriters like Grammy winner Gary Nicholson and Grammy nominee Beth Neilson Chapman in Texas.

Dive into the world of Serena Ittoo's music and discover her relatable melodies that connect listeners across language and cultural boundaries. Her songs will inspire you to appreciate your own individuality and recognise the shared experiences that unite us all.

Photos Credit: Marcus Maschwitz