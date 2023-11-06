Serena Ittoo Unveils Deep & Emotive Debut Single 'Nature Foreseen'

The single is out now on all streaming platforms.

By: Nov. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - Where to Watch RUSTIN & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - What to Watch!
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish & More Nominated For HMMA Awards Photo 2 Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Nominated For HMMA Awards
Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks Photo 3 Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks
Britney Spears Regrets Turning Down CHICAGO Movie Musical Role: 'I Had Power Back Then' Photo 4 Britney Spears Regrets Turning Down CHICAGO Movie Musical Role

Serena Ittoo Unveils Deep & Emotive Debut Single 'Nature Foreseen'

Listen to the debut single from British singer/songwriter Serena Ittoo. “Nature Foreseen” is a reflection and ode to anyone who has felt that they are not worthy, good enough or accepted by someone they truly love. 

Deep and emotive, “Nature Foreseen” emanates an ethereal quality, with passionate, soulful vocals and lyrics packed with imagery, analogies and metaphors. 

Serena Ittoo, a singer-songwriter from Enfield, UK, uses her music to explore and express the emotions we all experience in our daily lives. Her emphasis on authenticity highlights the importance of embracing our unique selves, both in her music and in her interactions with others.

Her debut single, “Nature Foreseen” is a reflection and ode to anyone who has felt that they are not worthy, good enough or accepted by someone they truly love. Serena shares, “Although they love this person unconditionally, the song faces such vulnerable emotions of what it feels like to not feel accepted/judged over things you can't control.”

The song shows that the protagonist deeply loves this person and would do anything for the person to feel safe, valued and loved purely; however, the song also shows that this isn't really reciprocated openly and purely the other way around. The other person focuses on what the protagonist can't control, doesn't have - this is why they push them away and the protagonist is left feeling very deflated and low-self-worth.

Serena worked in collaboration with Grammy award-winning music Producer/Engineer Aamir Yaqub (Rihanna, Ne-Yo, Sia) and Marcus Maschwitz (John Legend, Katy Perry, Years and Years, The 1975) on her up and coming official music video. “Nature Foreseen” marks the start of Serena's profound journey through the tapestry of human emotions, painting a vivid sonic landscape that resonates with hearts worldwide. Deep and emotive, “Nature Foreseen” emanates an ethereal quality, with passionate, soulful vocals and lyrics packed with imagery, analogies and metaphors. 

In addition to her musical career, Serena is a Licensed Master NLP Practitioner and Life Coach, working to help others reach their full potential. Working in this field, Serena wanted “Nature Foreseen” to end powerfully in that the protagonist takes back their power and chooses to focus on their own worth and self-love.

She explains, “It is so easy to lose ourselves and forget our worth when we love someone deeply, however in situations where they don't love you with an open heart freely, it can lead you to doubt everything good about yourself. It reminds us that we need to take ownership of loving ourselves and not rely on other people to do this for us.”

Her commitment to her craft has opened doors to amazing opportunities, such as writing and performing an original song at Sir Paul McCartney's childhood home. Serena has also collaborated with renowned songwriters like Grammy winner Gary Nicholson and Grammy nominee Beth Neilson Chapman in Texas.

Dive into the world of Serena Ittoo's music and discover her relatable melodies that connect listeners across language and cultural boundaries. Her songs will inspire you to appreciate your own individuality and recognise the shared experiences that unite us all.

 Photos Credit: Marcus Maschwitz



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Mt. Joy Announces 2024 Tour Including Madison Square Garden Debut Photo
Mt. Joy Announces 2024 Tour Including Madison Square Garden Debut

After an astonishing year of selling out iconic venues including Red Rocks Amphitheatre, MGM Music Hall at Fenway (twice), and the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, indie rock band Mt. Joy has officially announced the first wave of their 2024 tour. This tour will feature a headline performance at the historic Madison Square Garden.

2
Manuel Turizo Triumphs As Top Winner At LOS40 Music Awards Photo
Manuel Turizo Triumphs As Top Winner At LOS40 Music Awards

Manuel Turizo is crowned as the top winner at LOS40 Music Awards. Find out more about his triumph at the prestigious event.

3
Jeff Dunham Unveils 2024 Dates for STILL NOT CANCELED at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Photo
Jeff Dunham Unveils 2024 Dates for STILL NOT CANCELED at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

Get ready for Jeff Dunham's 'Still Not Canceled' as he announces six 2024 dates at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Tickets go on sale on Friday, November 10th at 10 a.m. PT. Don't miss this hilarious and entertaining show. Book your tickets now!

4
Tate McRae Announces Sophomore Album Think Later & 2024 Tour Photo
Tate McRae Announces Sophomore Album 'Think Later' & 2024 Tour

Multi-platinum singer/songwriter Tate McRae announces her sophomore album THINK LATER to be released December 8th via RCA Records. Executive produced with hitmaker Ryan Tedder (Taylor Swift, Beyoncé), THINK LATER and its songs are steeped in pop appeal and infectious toplines. Check out all the tour dates!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual Video
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art' Video
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central CHILDREN OF EDEN
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
HARMONY
Ticket Central GARDENS OF ANUNCIA
THE LION KING
MJ THE MUSICAL