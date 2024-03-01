Seranation Release New Single 'Not Today'

Pop/Reggae trio Seranation are celebrating the release of their new single, “Not Today,” ahead of their appearance at Reggae Rise Up Florida where they will perform alongside Slightly Stoopid, Iration, Yelawolf and more.

The band wrote the initial melody and lyrics for “Not Today” in less than a day, and eventually teamed up with Grammy nominated producer/ engineer Josh Saldate (Mammoth WVH, Alterbridge, Sevendust) to craft a Phil Spector inspired “wall of sound.”

The lyrics were inspired by the daily stresses, long shifts and day-to-day grind we all experience and remembering to take time for yourself. “Not Today” is the first release off of Seranation's third studio album "Meant To Be" due out in 2024.

“It's really easy to get caught up in the day-to-day grind, so we wrote ‘Not Today' about just that: taking a break for yourself and learning to ‘say no' to the things that no longer serve you. When filming the music video, we were inspired by all of our past experiences working in restaurants, bars, offices, and interacting with people who don't always make our lives easier. As you grow, you learn how to handle these people and situations, and sometimes that means knowing when to say NOPE ‘Not Today.” – Seranation

Seranation is an original band devoted to their own style of music. Residing in St. Petersburg FL, the band was founded in 2014 by members Adam Hocker (Guitar/back-up vocals), J.Carter (Lead vocals) and Bianca Schlosser (Bass/back-up vocals). Years before the band was formed, guitarist Adam Hocker met singer J.Carter on the beach.

After having a beer together, they started to jam to a melody Adam came up with. They clicked musically and within a few hours, they wrote a song that would later become a single from Seranation. It wasn't until two years later, when bassist Bianca and Adam's first band, Roots for Change broke up, that the seeds of Seranation were sewn.

Adam was sitting at a bar called Ricky T's when again happened upon J, who was working there as a bar back. They discussed Roots for Change breaking up, and how Adam and Bianca were trying to form a new band. Funny enough, J said that his first band had just broken up as well and he too was looking to get back to chasing the dream again. Then it clicked. J turned to Adam and said “I can be your singer” and began singing acapella right there in the bar in the middle of his shift. It was there that they officially formed Seranation.

Seranation has released two full length studio albums, "Island Thinkin' (2015) and "Livin' the Dream" (2018) which hit #1 on the iTunes Reggae charts and #5 on the Billboard Reggae chart. “Livin' the Dream” was released under Pepper's label, Law Records, and their singles "Sweet Temptation," "Dangerous" and "Surfboard" all debuted under Rome Ramirez's label, Fresh Goods.

Seranation was a regional Florida act until they embarked on their first National Tour in March of 2018 and have been nationally touring ever since with acts such as Sublime with Rome, Michael Franti, SOJA and more. They also went viral on The Dodo after lead singer J. Carter rescued a kitten he found in a local McDonald's parking lot, and nurtured him back to good health, and naming him 'Little Big Mac' - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mXhy-KrhG14. The band has been consistently recording in the studio in 2023, leading up to their highly anticipated 3rd studio album Meant To Be in 2024.﻿