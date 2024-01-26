Seminal, Six-Time, Platinum Rockers Blues Traveler To Kick Off Spring Concert Season With Select Shows

Tickets are available now.

Jan. 26, 2024

For more than three decades, Grammy-Award Winning Rockers Blues Traveler have provided the soundtrack to some of the most memorable Spring and Summer concert seasons of their fans' lives. 2024 will be no different. The Six-Time Platinum-Selling band has unveiled the first set of dates that will take them through California, Arizona, and Texas in fewer than 10 days.

Kicking off May 7 at the Coach House in San Juan Capistrano, CA and culminating May 16 at the Greune Hall in New Braunfels, TX, Blues Traveler's "Spring 2024 Kick-Off Tour" will feature songs from their 15th full-length studio album Traveler's Soul (Round Hill Records/Black Hill Records) as well as a smattering of smash singles, including such Billboard-topping hits as "Hook" and "But Anyway."

Tickets are available at Click Here.

Traveler's Soul, which was released in October 2023, was Blues Traveler's second critically-acclaimed album of covers, featuring their interpretations of such classic Soul and R&B hits originally recorded by artists like Stevie Wonder, the Impressions, TLC, The Meters, Dr. John, Ann Peebles, and more. This album followed the wildly successful Traveler's Blues record (Round Hill Records/ Black Hill Records, 2021), spotlighting the band's renditions of songs from The American Blues Songbook and earning them a Grammy nod for "Best Traditional Blues Album."

NEW "Blues Traveler Spring 2024 Tour" official tour dates are as follows:

*Dates are subject to change.

May 7 The Coach House San Juan Capistrano, CA

May 9 Santa Clarita PAC Santa Clarita, CA

May 10 Spotlight 29 Casino Coachella, CA

May 11 Star of the Desert Arena Primm, NV

May 13 Rialto Theatre Tucson, AZ

May 16 Greune Hall New Braunfels, TX

For more information, visit https://bluestraveler.com

About Blues Traveler:

37 years ago, the four original members of Blues Traveler-John Popper, Chandler Kinchla, Brendan Hill, and the late Bobby Sheehan-gathered in their drummer's parent's basement in Princeton, NJ to jam. From these high school sessions emerged a band that would go on to release a total of 14 studio albums, four of which have gone gold, three platinum, and one six-times platinum- selling more than 10 million combined units worldwide.

Over an illustrious career, Blues Traveler has played over 2,000 live shows in front of more than 30 million people, and, in "Run-Around," had the longest-charting radio single in Billboard history, which earned them a Grammy for "Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals."

Their latest album Travelers Blues (Round Hill Records) was released in 2021 and featured reimagined and recharged classics from the American blues songbook and a few surprises. The group's first official blues album, it was nominated for a Grammy for "Best Traditional Blues' Album" in 2022.

Their movie credits include Blues Brothers 2000, Kingpin, Wildflowers and others. A television favorite, they have been featured on "Saturday Night Live," "Austin City Limits," "VH1's Behind the Music" and they hold the record for the most appearances of any artist on "The Late Show with David Letterman."




