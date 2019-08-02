Selfish Things Announce Debut Full-Length Album LOGOS

Selfish Things have announced their highly-anticipated debut album will be released September 20th via Pure Noise Records. Logos is a collection of 11 tracks that dive right into the psyche of frontman Alex Biro. "I want people to know that there is strength in your faults. It's just as important to suffer as it is to find moments of joy and happiness. Darkness and light need one another" shares Biro on the upcoming album.

In addition to today's album announcement, Selfish Things have dropped a brand new single. "Hole" showcases the band's unique musical style. A propulsive rock melody is further enhanced by heavy hitting percussion, gentle piano melodies and Biro's one-of-a kind vocal quality.

Listen to the song below!

"Hole came to life as a result of familial turmoil and the impact lifelong choices can make on the people who surround you. Certain people are willing to turn a blind eye to the wrongdoing and malicious intent of others for the sake of stability." shares Biro on the track. "Mother's shouldn't blame themselves for the decisions their adult children make. It's imperative as well that those adult children realize that grace is a two way street in the face of conflict, and that those who brought you into the world should be put before egotism and anger."

"Hole" joins previously released singles "Pride", "Flood" and "Drained (ft. William Ryan Key)" from the forthcoming album, which was produced entirely by WZRD BLD. Fans can pre-order Logos at https://smarturl.it/sflogos.

Logos Track Listing

1. Flood

2. Blood (ft. Andy Leo of Crown The Empire)

3. Rowen

4. Pride

5. Synaptic

6. Torn (ft. Spencer Chamberlain)

7. Hole

8. Crutch

9. Drained (ft. William Ryan Key)

10. Mind

11. Youth

Selfish Things will be supporting Don Broco on their upcoming North American tour. Alongside Trash Boat and Sleep On It, the Canadian four-piece will be delivering their impassioned live performance to fans for a month long run kicking off September 12th in Boston, MA. Tickets are on-sale now with select dates already sold out. Biro will also join Cavetown for 3 special solo sets during sold-out dates on their US Tour. For tickets and updates on all upcoming tour dates, please visit: http://www.selfishthingsband.com/

Upcoming Selfish Things Tour Dates:

September 12 - Brighton Music Hall - Boston, MA

September 13 - Gramercy Theatre - New York, NY

September 14 - The Foundry @ The Fillmore - Philadelphia, PA

September 15 - Milkboy Arthouse - College Park, MD

September 17 - Amos' Southend - Charlotte, NC

September 18 - Soundbar - Orlando, FL

September 20 - The Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

September 21 - The Basement East - Nashville, TN

September 23 - Barracuda - Austin, TX

September 24 - Club Dada - Dallas, TX

September 26 - The Nile Theater - Mesa, AZ

September 27 - The Irenic - San Diego, CA

September 28 - The Troubador - Los Angeles, CA - SOLD OUT

September 29 - Slim's - San Francisco, CA

October 1 - The Crocodile - Seattle, WA

October 2 - Biltmore Cabaret - Vancouver, BC

October 3 - The Paris Theatre - Portland, OR

October 5 - The Loading Dock - Salt Lake City, UT

October 6 - Marquis Theater - Denver, CO

October 8 - Bottom Lounge - Chicago, IL

October 9 - Mahall's - Cleveland, OH

October 11 - The Shelter - Detroit, MI - SOLD OUT

October 12 - Hard Luck - Toronto, ON - SOLD OUT

October 13 - Le Ministere - Montreal, QC

October 14 - Wonder Ballroom - Portland, OR* - SOLD OUT

October 15 - Venue Nightclub - Vancouver, B.C.* - SOLD OUT

October 16 - The Showbox - Seattle, WA* - SOLD OUT

* - Alex Biro Solo in support of Cavetown

While taking their name from Jimmy Eat World's "23", with unmatched determination Selfish Things prove they are neither selfish nor self-serving. Having spent years cultivating and nurturing his raw, natural talent, dedication to musicianship and songwriting, Biro founded Selfish Things. All of this, in the hope of shedding light on one simple, yet oftentimes overlooked, concept - honesty.

Selfish Things is Alex Biro (Vocals/Guitar/Piano), Mike Ticar (Lead Guitar/Vocals), Cam Snooks (Rhythm Guitar) and Jordan Trask (drums).





