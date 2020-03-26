Self-Employed Music Industry Workers Could Be Eligible For Grants and Loans Under New Government Stimulus Bill

According to Variety, songwriters, and other members of the music industry, will be eligible for grants and loans under the $2 trillion stimulus bill passed by the Senate in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The bill will include payments of $1,200 to most American adults and $500 to children.

SONA, NSAI, National Music Publishers Association and other industry groups worked together with Congressional leaders to ensure that "sole-proprietors, independent contractors and self-employed" workers were included in federal grant and loan programs contained in the bill.

In the music industry, self-employed workers include many jobs from songwriters to roadies. Many of these industry creative and support occupations were previously not eligible for unemployment. Under the new bill, these individuals could begin receiving financial aid, through grants and loans, as soon as next month.

SONA will have information on their website to direct songwriters to the best resources on applying for these grants and loans. Check out the site here: http://www.wearesona.com.

Read more on Variety.

