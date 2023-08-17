Selena Gomez to Release New 'Single Soon'

Gomez will drop her highly-anticipated single, titled "Single Soon," Friday, August 25.

By: Aug. 17, 2023

POPULAR

SWEENEY TODD, COMPANY, INTO THE WOODS, And ASSASSINS Remastered Recordings Now Available F Photo 1 SWEENEY TODD, COMPANY, INTO THE WOODS, And ASSASSINS Remastered Recordings Now Available From Sony Masterworks
Taylor Swift Adds New U.S. Tour Dates in Miami, New Orleans & More Photo 2 Taylor Swift Adds New U.S. Tour Dates in Miami, New Orleans & More
DPR IAN Reveals EP 'Dear Insanity' & Shares 'Peanut Butter & Tears' Single Photo 3 DPR IAN Reveals EP 'Dear Insanity' & Shares 'Peanut Butter & Tears'
Interview: CIX Reflect on Their Latest EP, Memorable Moments With Fans, and Being a Part o Photo 4 Interview: CIX Reflect on Their Latest EP, Memorable Moments With Fans, and Being a Part of the 4th Generation of K-Pop!

Selena Gomez to Release New 'Single Soon'

Selena Gomez will release a new "Single Soon!"

The Grammy-nominated pop singer, who currently stars in the new season of Only Murders in the Building, will drop her highly-anticipated single, titled "Single Soon," next Friday, August 25.

While fans will have to wait longer to hear her upcoming album, they can pre-save the new single here.

"Y’all have been asking for new music for a while. Since I’m not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that’s perfect for the end of summer," Gomez shared in her Instagram post.

Gomez shared photos from the music video set, including a special Sex & the City Easter egg! Check out the post here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

Selena Gomez can be seen alongside Martin Short and Steve Martin in Hulu's hit comedy series "Only Murders in the Building". Gomez rose to fame playing the lead role of 'Alex Russo' in the Disney Channel series Wizards of Waverly Place.

She recently released her first Spanish-Language EP, "Revelacion". She released her debut studio album "Revival" in 2015, followed up by the release of "Rare" in 2020. Her third studio album will be released this year. She is the owner of the makeup brand, Rare Beauty.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Sofía Campos Releases New Album Lisboa Photo
Sofía Campos Releases New Album 'Lisboa'

Sofía Campos released her first EP 'Rosa Laranja' in 2018, followed by her first full-length album Salvar El Fuego in 2019, which was produced by Gustavo Guerrero. The album includes an impactful collaboration with Natalia Lafourcade on the song 'Verde Nocturno'. As Sofía's music began to creep into the ears and hearts of listener.

2
Reneé Rapp to Debut Pretty Girls Music Video Directed By Cara Delevingne Photo
Reneé Rapp to Debut 'Pretty Girls' Music Video Directed By Cara Delevingne

Reneé Rapp will premiere the music video for her new single, 'Pretty Girls,' tomorrow, August 18. The visual is directed by Cara Delevingne. The new music video will follow the release of previous visuals for 'Snow Angel' and 'Talk Too Much,' which have been released in the lead up to the album. Watch a preview of the Mean Girls star's video now!

3
Lily Meola Shares (Dont Quit Your) Daydream Photo
Lily Meola Shares '(Don't Quit Your) Daydream'

She has spent the last five years honing her own craft as a songwriter working with artists like Andra Day, Luke Nicolli, Mags Duvall and Davis Naish, and hit songwriters like Tyler Johnson, Hillary Lindsey, Busbee, Caitlyn Smith, Drew Pearson, Liz Rose, Martin Terefe, Barry Dean, Lori McKenna, Natalie Hemby, Luke Laird, and more.

4
Video: DESTROY BOYS Share Video For Latest Single Shadow Photo
Video: DESTROY BOYS Share Video For Latest Single 'Shadow'

“Shadow (I’m Breaking Down)” out now via Hopeless Records, finds the band once again working with Carlos de la Garza (Bad Religion, Paramore, The Linda Lindas) and exemplifies the trio’s penchant for mixing their high-energy and raw sound with honest and unapologetic lyrics. Watch the new video now!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Reneé Rapp to Debut 'Pretty Girls' Music Video Directed By Cara Delevingne TomorrowReneé Rapp to Debut 'Pretty Girls' Music Video Directed By Cara Delevingne Tomorrow
Lily Meola Shares '(Don't Quit Your) Daydream'Lily Meola Shares '(Don't Quit Your) Daydream'
Video: DESTROY BOYS Share Video For Latest Single 'Shadow (I'm Breaking Down)'Video: DESTROY BOYS Share Video For Latest Single 'Shadow (I'm Breaking Down)'
Britney Spears Could Be Working on an 'Epic' Comeback Album With SonyBritney Spears Could Be Working on an 'Epic' Comeback Album With Sony

Videos

Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video Video Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video
Idina Menzel Teaches TODAY SHOW Hosts How to Moonwalk Video
Idina Menzel Teaches TODAY SHOW Hosts How to Moonwalk
The Teen Critics Have the Time of Their Lives at BACK TO THE FUTURE Video
The Teen Critics Have the Time of Their Lives at BACK TO THE FUTURE
Roger Bart Reveals Christopher Lloyd's 'Big Question' About BACK TO THE FUTURE Video
Roger Bart Reveals Christopher Lloyd's 'Big Question' About BACK TO THE FUTURE
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
CHICAGO
WICKED
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SHUCKED
HERE LIES LOVE