Seize The Day With Ed Roman's New Single “Tomorrow Is Today”

The award-winning Canadian singer-songwriter releases his latest single on Friday, September 4th, 2020. It is the follow up to his international iTunes hit, "Stronger."

The Buddha was once supposed to have said, 'the trouble is you think you have time," says chart-topping Canadian musician, Ed Roman. He describes his latest single, "Tomorrow Is Today" (MTS Records) as "the reflection of 'act now' in the living moment. Carpe Diem. Seize The Day!"

On Friday, September 4th, 2020, the award-winning singer-songwriter does just that, releasing the follow up to his #1 iTunes South Africa single, "Stronger." "Tomorrow Is Today" is being hailed by critics as Roman's finest hour: "Ed has made possibly one of his best singles, if not his best..'Tomorrow Is Today' finds Ed reaching new heights, exploring new territory, and as a result, producing one of the year's best rock-based singles." - Jamsphere

Produced by Michael Jack and Ed Roman, "Tomorrow Is Today" is from Ed's forthcoming album, A Recipe For Perpetual Spring.

"We have come to rely too heavily on the system not only for our protection but our moral direction and social salvation," says Ed. "What we don't realize, is that we are the system...Each one of us, in our own individual beauty and jagged complexity. What I have come to understand, after 50 years of spinning around this star, is the things we create in our living environment every day are the most important of all. They are the things that promote mental and emotional stamina. They have tenure and longevity in your living experience."

He continues, "The most important thing is we act every day on our thoughts and our feelings. Struggle and learn from the creative process of failure. Spend less of your time with your head in your hand, phone in your face, and look forward to the horizon where every day new opportunity lies in wait. Your opportunity is already here.. there's no point in waiting for tomorrow.. The planet is gonna keep on spinning whether were here or not."

