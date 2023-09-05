SeeYouSpaceCowboy & Nothing,Nowhere Release 'Rhythm and Rapture'

“Rhythm and Rapture” serves as a follow up to previous single “Chewing The Scenery”.

By: Sep. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!
Album Review: Joplin & Virginia Woolf Live Inside Mary Bridget Davies On Her New Live Albu Photo 2 Mary Bridget Davies Frees Her Mind Musically
The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart' Photo 3 The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart'
Zach Bryan Sets 'The Quittin Time' 2024 Tour Dates Photo 4 Zach Bryan Sets 'The Quittin Time' 2024 Tour Dates

SeeYouSpaceCowboy & Nothing,Nowhere Release 'Rhythm and Rapture'

Post hardcore band SeeYouSpaceCowboy have teamed up with Nothing,Nowhere on their brand new single “Rhythm and Rapture”, out now via Pure Noise Records. “Rhythm and Rapture” is a dynamic track that shows a more melodic side to the band’s typically brutal sound – before descending into a mix of guttural screams and shrieking guitars.

“This song was created out of a desire to mix 00’s dancey indie rock like Foals, Cut Off Your Hands, and Bloc Party with a post-hardcore sound,” explains frontwoman Connie Sgarbossa.

“We wanted to create a song in a style we’ve never done before that really reflects the variety of what we grew up listening to. Outside of just nostalgia, wanted to make something that was more focused on being dancey and fun like parts we had all the way back in the Songs For The Firing Squad era, but with less dissonance and more embracing the joy of simplicity. Even though it sounds like a wild departure it has its roots in stuff we have done with SYSC in the past, just expanded and with a different flavor.”

Nothing,Nowhere adds: “I’m honored to have been a part of this track with SYSC. They're one of my favorite bands and are always pushing boundaries.”

“Rhythm and Rapture” serves as a follow up to previous single “Chewing The Scenery”. The songs were produced by Matt Squire (Underoath, SUM 41, The Used) and mark the first new music since SeeYouSpaceCowboy’s second full-length, The Romance Of Affliction (2021).

A brutal musical and emotional assault on the senses, The Romance Of Affliction bristled with the sound of total collapse, of darkness closing in, of trying to escape – through drugs, through death, through whatever means necessary – from the horrors of existence. Not just metaphorically, either.

Two weeks after the band finished recording it, Sgarbossa nearly died from a drug overdose. It was, she admits, a kind of physical manifestation of everything the album’s 13 songs are about.

On The Romance Of Affliction Sgarbossa poured more of herself, her emotions, her feelings, into the songs than she ever had since the band – completed, on this record, by Connie’s brother Ethan (guitar/vocals), Taylor Allen (bass/vocals) and AJ Tartol (drums) – first formed in 2016.

Initially, the idea was for this record to be a response to the band’s 2019 debut, The Correlation Between Entrance And Exit Wounds, a record heavily inspired by the suicide of Sgarbossa’s then-partner Natalie Margaret Garrett, but she soon realized that wasn’t the record she needed to make.

“I didn’t want to write an album that was like ‘Hey, everything’s okay!’” she continues. “A big theme is what it means to be in love while also dealing with all these terrible things. But I got home and after two weeks I almost died of an overdose. And I felt like it was important to let people know that yeah, I’m writing this record, but that this s’s also very real. This is my life.”

That brutal, unflinching honesty isn’t just conveyed with Sgarbossa’s intensely personal lyrics, but through the intensely visceral songs that bring those raw emotions to life. Indeed, the music is a physical manifestation of the existential tug of war played out in these songs – the push and pull between existence and non-existence, the torment of loss, the rush and exhilaration and self-destructive devastation of addiction – and everything in-between. Each song is its own unpredictable, chaotic journey through darkness and pain, all linked together by the universe they’re part of.

The Romance Of Affliction, produced by Knocked Loose guitarist Isaac Hale, stands as the quintessential SeeYouSpaceCowboy record. It’s violent and vicious, harrowing but oddly comforting, bleak yet beautiful. It’s a complex and compelling mix of genres that defies categorization and which truly places the band in a world of their own. And – despite the sorrowful despair that flows through it from beginning to end – it’s also got that trademark sass that has defined the band from the start.

The Romance Of Affliction is out now via Pure Noise Records. Stay tuned for more coming soon from SeeYouSpaceCowboy.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Anjimile Shares Black Hole Ahead of New Album This Friday Photo
Anjimile Shares 'Black Hole' Ahead of New Album This Friday

This Friday, Anjimile Chithambo, better known as Anjimile, releases his new album, The King. His debut release for 4AD and first full-length since 2020’s breakthrough Giver Taker, the record includes recently released singles: powerful title track “The King,” the gently emotive “Father,” protest song “Animal,” and a new single out now, “Black Hole.” 

2
Jessika Releases Debut Album World Aint Ready Photo
Jessika Releases Debut Album 'World Ain't Ready'

The album features previously released anthems like “Therapy,” the upbeat “Fuck Our Fears” featuring GASHI, the empowering 'Nine Inch Heels,' the deeply heartfelt title track, and the wistful lead single 'Her.' World Ain’t Ready, written by JESSIKA and co-produced with Kyle Kelso (Kygo, Aloe Blacc, Galantis), is a testament to JESSIKA’s resilience.

3
K-pop Superstars CRAVITY Unveil New Song Cheese; From New Album Photo
K-pop Superstars CRAVITY Unveil New Song 'Cheese;' From New Album

CRAVITY—a combination of the words “creativity” and “gravity”—consists of Serim, Allen, Jungmo, Woobin, Wonjin, Minhee, Hyeongjun Taeyoung and Seongmin. The nine-member K-pop boy group are taking the world by storm. Debuting as a group in 2020 with Starship Entertainment, they have been rapidly growing in popularity and gaining global recognition.

4
The Velvet Hands Announce November UK Headline Tour Photo
The Velvet Hands Announce November UK Headline Tour

Kicking off at London’s Colours on 1 November, the nine-date tour will see the band take their frenetic live show across the length of the country throughout the month. Purchase tickets now via the band’s official website to get your hands on a special tour bundle which includes their first ever tour T-shirt - strictly limited edition.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & MoreBroadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More
Rising Gen-Z Icon Karin Ann Masters Euphoric Folk On New Track 'a stranger with my face'Rising Gen-Z Icon Karin Ann Masters Euphoric Folk On New Track 'a stranger with my face'
Kanii Drops New Single 'Marry Me'Kanii Drops New Single 'Marry Me'
Fedde Le Grand Unleashes New Single 'Elektro'Fedde Le Grand Unleashes New Single 'Elektro'

Videos

Video: Lady Gaga Debuts New Jazz Version of 'Stupid Love' in Las Vegas Video Video: Lady Gaga Debuts New Jazz Version of 'Stupid Love' in Las Vegas
Kylie Minogue Releases Brand New Video Tension Video
Kylie Minogue Releases Brand New Video Tension
Watch Ariana Grande Honor Mac Miller With 'The Way' Performance Video
Watch Ariana Grande Honor Mac Miller With 'The Way' Performance
Ariana Grande Performs 'Tattooed Heart' For 'Yours Truly' Anniversary Video
Ariana Grande Performs 'Tattooed Heart' For 'Yours Truly' Anniversary
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
ALADDIN
MOULIN ROUGE!
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE BOOK OF MORMON
THE COTTAGE