See Kathleen Hanna In Conversation With Molly Ringwald at Kings Theatre

Kathleen Hanna, the trailblazing feminist icon, musician, and outspoken women's rights activist, will be celebrating the release of her new book “Rebel Girl: My Life as a Feminist Punk” with a night of conversation at Kings Theatre on May 14, 2024. Kathleen Hanna will be joined for a special in-person conversation with actress Molly Ringwald. The memoir, described as electric and searing, offers a raw and insightful account of Hanna's life as the original rebel girl and legendary frontwoman of Bikini Kill and Le Tigre.

In Rebel Girl Hanna takes readers on a journey from her tumultuous childhood home to her formative college years in Olympia, Washington, and her early years on tour, where she fought tirelessly for gigs and her band. The memoir delves into the challenges Hanna faced as a lightning rod for controversy, confronting male violence and antagonism at every turn. With an uncut voice, she shares both the hardest times and the most joyful moments, revealing how they continue to fuel her revolutionary art and music.

The book also explores Hanna's lifelong connections with bandmates, including Tobi Vail, Kathi Wilcox, and Johanna Fateman, as well as her friendships with Kurt Cobain and Ian MacKaye. Hanna candidly discusses falling in love with Ad-Rock of the Beastie Boys, her battle with Lyme disease, and her musical growth in bands like Le Tigre and The Julie Ruin. She also offers a critical perspective on the Riot Grrrl movement, acknowledging its grassroots origins while critiquing its later exclusivity.

All tickets come with a copy of the book, which will be available for pick up at Kings Theatre on the night of the event.

About Kathleen Hanna:

Kathleen Hanna is a legendary punk singer, artist, and the frontwoman of the seminal punk bands Bikini Kill and Le Tigre. As a founding member of the Riot Grrrl movement, she has been a vocal advocate for women's rights. Hanna's impact extends beyond the music scene, with her work being featured in documentaries and feminist publications. She continues to be a prolific musician and an outspoken activist.

About Molly Ringwald:

Molly began acting at the age of three...She first toddled on stage in the role of one of Baby-love's illegitimate children in Truman Capote's The Grass Harp. She continued to act in other community theater productions in her hometown of Sacramento, inhabiting such roles as the Dormouse in Alice Through the Looking Glass and the only girl in the boy's chorus of Oliver (where every night she trumpeted “Food, glorious food! Hot sausage and mustard!”). At the age of ten, she was cast in her first professional role as one of the orphans in the West Coast production of the Broadway show Annie at the Curran Theater in San Francisco and the Schubert Theater in Los Angeles. True to the chorus of “It's a Hard Knock Life,” she had to leave the production after fifteen months when she had grown too tall.

After a brief stint in The Facts of Life, her first television role, Molly was cast at the age of thirteen in Paul Mazursky's film Tempest. Her performance as Miranda, the daughter of John Cassavetes and Gena Rowlands, earned her a Golden Globe nomination. She went on to star in numerous films, including The Pick-Up Artist, For Keeps, Fresh Horses, Betsy's Wedding, Cindy Sherman's directorial debut Office Killer, Billy Bob Thornton's short film Some Folks Call It a Sling Blade, Jean-Luc Godard's King Lear, and the now-iconic John Hughes' movies Sixteen Candles, The Breakfast Club, and Pretty in Pink.

In 1992, Molly moved to Paris where she acted in such foreign films as Jean-Charles Tacchella's Tous Les Jours Dimanche and Toni Marshal's Enfants de Salaud, which she performed entirely in French (and never tires talking about!). She frequently returned to the U.S. to star in television projects, including the critically acclaimed comedy series Townies, Stephen King's The Stand, and the Emmy-nominated Allison Gertz Story.

In 1997, Ms. Ringwald returned to the theater in New York City to star in Paula Vogel's Pulitzer Prize-winning How I Learned to Drive, a role she reprised at the Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles. (Prior theater credits include creating the role of Horton Foote's Lily Dale in the NY off-Broadway production and the role of Salome, with Al Pacino). She went on to play the legendary “Sally Bowles” in the Broadway production of Cabaret and to star in the Tony-nominated Broadway production of Enchanted April, the London production of When Harry Met Sally, Jonathan Larson's musical Tick Tick Boom! and the hit comedy Modern Orthodox, directed by James Lapine. She also danced her way through a successful national tour of Sweet Charity (and has the messed-up feet to show for it).

Molly has a long list of other film projects, including Netflix's The Kissing Booth (1, 2, and 3), Wishin' and Hopin', Bad Night, Jem and the Holograms, King Cobra, Siberia, All These Small Moments, and the short film, Catherine and Michael. Her many TV appearances include Odd Mom Out, Single Drunk Female, Psych, and The Bear, and she has starred in numerous TV shows, including The Secret Life of the American Teenager, Raising Expectations, Riverdale, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, and Feud: Capote vs. the Swans.

Tickets, which come with a copy of the book, are on sale now at https://www.kingstheatre.com/events/kathleen-hanna.