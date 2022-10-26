Secret Machines Announce New LP & Share 'There's No Starting Over'

Secret Machines announce a brand new LP, The Moth, The Lizard, and the Secret Machines (due February 17, 2023), a somewhat "lost" record and their first new release since 2020's Awake in the Brain Chamber. To kick off the album cycle, they have shared the record's lead single, "There's No Starting Over."

Said Brandon Curtis of their forthcoming LP and its title track: "This record is the result of an unconventional approach, our writing and recording techniques were all about recording the moments as they occurred, with minimal edits and no self censorship. Our plan was to catch ideas as purely as they could be captured. The stream of consciousness approach resulted in material that we later knitted together into song form. This song represents a slice of that process."

The Moth, The Lizard, and the Secret Machines is out February 2023 and will be preceded by a number of singles, coming in the next few months.

Earlier this year, Secret Machines shared a fully revamped digital reissue of their highly acclaimed self-titled record, remastered by Simon Scott (Slowdive) and originally released on October 14, 2008 via TSM Recordings with original members Brandon Curtis (vocals, bass, keys) and Josh Garza (drums), with Phil Karnats (guitar). With this release, the record is available via all DSPS for the very first time.

Additionally, the band also recently shared a new double EP featuring a reissue of their Dreaming of Dreaming EP and an EP of new content entitled Day 21. The new release includes their recently released singles: "Day 21" (off the latter) and "Dreaming of Dreaming (Mavrogeorgis and Sclavunos version)" (off the former), which was recorded/engineered by Jim Sclavunos, drummer/percussionist for Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds.

This week, Secret Machines is closing out their US tour with Metric with two dates at Brooklyn Steel (Brooklyn, NY) tonight and tomorrow. This is the band's first time touring together in over 12 years.

Listen to the new single here: