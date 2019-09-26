SebastiAn Announces Live Shows in the US

Today, pioneering French artist SebastiAn announces his live return to Los Angeles, San Francisco and New York upcoming December in honor of his sophomore album Thirst (out November 8th via Ed Banger Records / Because Music, pre-order here). After live dates including Sonar Festival, Osheaga Festival so far this year, SebastiAn will be performing at Pitchfork Festival in his native Paris on November 2nd as well.



So far, there's been four tracks revealed from Thirst, his first album in eight years, following his 2011 debut Total: the dreamy electronic track "Better Now" here with 1960s-style harmonies features vocals from GRAMMY-nominated American artist Mayer Hawthorne, "Run for Me"featuring acclaimed R&B singer Gallant, "Beograd" and "Thirst".



Bringing different styles together as one on the new record - from European techno and electro to classic pop and R&B, hip-hop and American gospel - SebastiAn has also called upon an impressive list of artists to feature on the 14-track album. They include acclaimed singer and actress Charlotte Gainsbourg (SebastiAn primarily produced her 2017 album Rest), cult pop duo Sparks, rising London star Bakar, American singer/songwriter Syd from The Internet and experimental Iranian/Dutch artist Sevdaliza.



SebastiAn says the approach of making the new album was formed by his previous production work with the contrasting personalities of Frank Ocean and Charlotte Gainsbourg and switching his process accordingly. He explains: "I found this really interesting. My record came about from all the encounters I made going between these two projects."

The Thirst Album Tracklisting:

01. Thirst

02. Doorman ft. Syd

03. Movement

04. Better Now ft. Mayer Hawthorne

05. Pleasant ft. Charlotte Gainsbourg

06. Yebo ft. Allan Kingdom

07. Sev ft. Sevdaliza

08. Sweet ft. Loota

09. Sober ft. Bakar

10. Time to Talk ft. Sunni Colòn

11. Beograd

12. Handcuffed to a Parking Meter ft. Sparks

13. Devoyka

14. Run for Me ft. Gallant

Revered French photographer Jean-Baptiste Mondino has once again shot the cover art for the album. While for Total he captured SebastiAn as a modern-day Narcissus kissing himself, for Thirst he contrasts this as he photographs him in a desert punching himself.



SebastiAn has been releasing pioneering and acclaimed music via label Ed Banger Records for years. Since his debut album, SebastiAn has also produced for other artists including Frank Ocean, Kavinsky, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Philippe Katerine, Woodkid, and has created remixes for Daft Punk, Kelis, The Kills, Rage Against the Machine and more.



SebastiAn's revolutionary debut featured his signature eclectic combination of sounds - techno, electro, house, funk, soul, pop and classical elements - to create something new and unique. He has also co-produced several film soundtracks including Quentin Dupieux's "Steak" (2007) - in which he also had a leading role - and Romain Gavras' "Our Day Will Come" (2010) and "The World is Yours" (2018), which he produced with Jamie xx.



Outside of traditional music releases, SebastiAn is also heavily involved in the worlds of art and fashion. He recently began a long-lasting collaboration with world-renowned fashion house Saint Laurentand the luxury label's creative director Anthony Vaccarello. He created the sound for most of their catwalk shows, including this week's Summer 2020 show and the label produced the visceral visual for "Thirst", which was directed by Gaspar Noé.

SebastiAn on tour:



Sat Nov 02 - Paris, FR @ Pitchfork Paris

Wed Dec 18 - Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda

Thu Dec 19 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

Sat Dec 21 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall





Related Articles View More Music Stories