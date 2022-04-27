Seb Wildblood Shares New Single 'Tetris'

UK raised, LA based producer Seb Wildblood shares glittering new single 'Tetris' along with the first round of dates for his upcoming album tour, kicking off this May with dates locked in at some of the world's most revered clubs including Edinburgh's Sneaky Pete's, Public Records NYC and Brighton institution, Patterns.

The fourth single taken from his anticipated forthcoming second album, do you feel it too?, and the follow up to recent singles 'for emotional use only', 'Jobi' and 'Keep On ft. Ouri', 'Tetris' is a laid-back and dreamy number - low-slung, subtly euphoric 2-step house primed for hazy, golden summer days.

A sonic time capsule soundtracking life changes after relocating from the UK to LA, Seb's second studio album do you feel it too?, is set for release 18th May 2022 on his own label, all my thoughts.

do you feel it too? drops 18th May April 2022 via all my thoughts. Pre-save HERE.

A blissful, emotive record fusing 90's piano chords and 2-step/garage, with groove-laden, minimalist tech-house sentiments, fuelled by sublime LA scapes and informed by his early education and influence in dance music, do you feel it too? celebrates a renewed sense of togetherness and empathy after a period of relative solitude.

A rebirth of sorts, having felt passive and creatively stifled, the album is about being present in the moment. It's a record largely directed at the dance floor, touching on many of the references that have led Seb Wildblood to this point in his sonic journey, and is the precursor to his forthcoming world tour, which will see him take the album across US, UK, EU, Australia, Mexico, Canada and South America, with more to be announced, the first round of dates will see Seb take on the USA, Canada and return to the UK.

Launched by Seb Wildblood, in 2019, all my thoughts has become a buy on sight label showcasing his discerning ear for meaningful electronic music. With previous releases from rising talent Tom VR's stunning debut album, please keep shimmering featuring remixes from Midland, Peach and more, Ouri, Cameo Blush, Ciel and more, as well as Seb Wildblood's previous releases, including his lush debut LP sketches from transition (2019), the label has fast become a staple home for subtly euphoric, deeply moving sounds, primed for meditative dancefloor moments.

Hailed as "one of the most prolific figures in the UK's underground scene" by DJ Mag, DJ/producer, composer and all my thoughts label head, Seb Wildblood has long been adored in the electronic underground, counting fans in tastemakers including FACT, Mixmag, RA, Stamp the Wax, Complex, Uproxx, i-D, LA Weekly, and many more and much loved on the airwaves by BBC 6Music, BBC R1, KCRW, and KEXP to name a few.

Across his trifecta of labels he's also released the likes of SUCHI, D. Tiffany, and Jenifa Mayanja, has composed music for JW Anderson collection reveals at Paris and London Fashion Week, and holds down a regular slot on Dublab with his all my thoughts radio show, Seb garnered widespread global support for his acclaimed mix for the iconic BBC Essential Mix in 2020, and hosted a virtual festival inside Minecraft under all my thoughts featuring Arlo Parks, Kelly Lee Owens, Move D and more in 2021.

Now based in Los Angeles, with a refreshed perspective and a renewed approach to production, DJing and A&R, Seb Wildblood is an unstoppable force.

Listen to the new single here:

do you feel it too? 2022 World Tour

part 1 - USA + UK

May 18 - Los Angeles @ 1640

May 20 - San Francisco @ Monarch

May 26 - New York @ Public Records

May 27 - Toronto @ Subdivision

May 28 - Atlanta @ Aisle 5

May 29 - Denver @ Meow Wolf

Jun 03 - Austin @ Coconut Club

Jun 04 - Kansas City @ Barraca

Jun 10 - Manchester @ Yes

Jun 11 - Brighton @ Patterns

June 25 - Leeds @ Headrow House

Jul 01 - London @ Night Tales

Jul 02 - Paris @ If Trees Could Talk

Jul 06 - Edinburgh @ Sneaky Pete's