Seb Wildblood Announces Separation Anxiety Remix Package With Gold Panda, Gerd Janson, Maya Q & Once Twice

The prolific producer's blissful electronics on full display across the album's 10 tracks, his most ambitious and fully realised offering yet.

By: Nov. 15, 2023

POPULAR

GRAMMYs Nominate SWEENEY TODD, PARADE & More For Best Musical Theatre Album Photo 1 GRAMMYs Announce Best Musical Theatre Album Nominees
Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - Where to Watch RUSTIN & More Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - What to Watch!
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish & More Nominated For HMMA Awards Photo 3 Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Nominated For HMMA Awards
Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert Photo 4 Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert

Seb Wildblood Announces Separation Anxiety Remix Package With Gold Panda, Gerd Janson, Maya Q & Once Twice

Producer, DJ, and composer Seb Wildblood returned to the fold with third album ‘separation anxiety' last month, the prolific producer's blissful electronics on full display across the album's 10 tracks, his most ambitious and fully realised offering yet.

With guests including Laraaji, Swedish pop auteur sir Was, Montreal's Tess Roby, Mauv, and Dial Records own Lawrence, the record harmoniously exists between the worlds of ambient, indie, electronica, jazz and classical.

Earlier this month Wildblood dropped Gerd Janson's energetic take on ‘give it back,' the chopped and reverb-soaked vocals shining brightly throughout, before the Italo-disco sounds return in full force. Out today, Gold Panda takes on ambient album closer 'slice', out November 15th & featuring critically acclaimed multi-instrumentalist Laraaji. The British producer had this to say on it:

“It's been an absolute joy to remix ‘Slice.' I tried to bring out the dusty piano and put that front and centre. I didn't do much arranging, the Laraaji stuff just seemed to be able to glide over the top and sounded so natural. I did most of the remix on an mpc1000 while watching the London rain out of the window. I urge you to check out Seb's album, it's got a new age / 環境音楽 kind of vibe with its heart on the dance floor.” Gold Panda

Landing on November 30th, the full remix package also features a sumptuous and glitchy take on ‘handshake' ft. Mauv from Once Twice (fka Parallels,) and a jungle, UK bass and breaks mash-up of the title-track from the brilliant Maya Q and ft. Tess Roby.






RELATED STORIES - Music

1
SEVENTEEN TOUR FOLLOW TO JAPAN Broadcast to Cinemas Worldwide Photo
SEVENTEEN TOUR 'FOLLOW' TO JAPAN Broadcast to Cinemas Worldwide

No matter their location worldwide, fans can gather to be part of this global celebration with SEVENTEEN and be captivated by the group’s electrifying blend of dynamic performances, enchanting melodies, boundless energy, and the promise of a brighter tomorrow. Watch the video trailer for the concert special now!

2
Richie Quake Shares Sophomore Album Dog Photo
Richie Quake Shares Sophomore Album 'Dog'

Brooklyn-born, Lower East Side-based alternative artist Richie Quake shares his sophomore album, Dog. Packed with crunchy guitar sounds, ethereal production, and Richie's vulnerable vocals, Dog delves deep into Richie's relationship experiences.

3
Lucius Shares New Single Stranger Danger Photo
Lucius Shares New Single 'Stranger Danger'

The track’s musical line-up includes Wolfe (vocals, keyboards), Laessig (vocals, keyboards), Molad (drums, percussion, programming), Lucius’ Peter Lalish (electric guitar), Solomon Dorsey (bass), Dawes’ Taylor Goldsmith (electric guitar and piano), and Josh Mease (bass, guitar).

4
Amanda Gardier to Release Auteur: Music Inspired By The Films Of Wes Anderson Photo
Amanda Gardier to Release 'Auteur: Music Inspired By The Films Of Wes Anderson'

On Auteur, she made the programmatic choice to focus on a single director, zeroing in on characters, visual tableaux and emotional states that struck her in such Anderson films as Moonrise Kingdom, The French Dispatch, The Grand Budapest Hotel, Rushmore, The Royal Tenenbaums, The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou and The Darjeeling Limited.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual Video
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual
The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Perform the Title Song Video
The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Perform the Title Song
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SWEENEY TODD
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW
THE BOOK OF MORMON
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SIX
CHICAGO