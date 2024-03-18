Seattle Rockers Moon Fever Release New Track 'Forever Sleep'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Seattle rockers Moon Fever released their brand-new track “Forever Sleep,” available via all major DSP's.

After kicking off with an intense, synth heavy intro, lead vocalist Triston Bracht powerfully describes a life of struggle and rejection – alluding to the heights and depths that life encapsulates. All throughout, Mitch Micoley [guitar], Dave Orton [bass], and Troy Wageman [drums] provide a commanding soundscape that shows why Moon Fever is one of Seattle's leanest and meanest rock quartets.

The track has had an impressive liftoff, being the top 5 most added at rock radio during release week. “Forever Sleep” can be found through this link: https://vyd.co/Foreversleep. The music video – directed by Jim Louvau & Tony Aguilera – can be found at the link here: https://youtu.be/MA8f2-CBd-I.

“'Forever Sleep' comes from a place of despair and nihilism, where nothing means anything to you and you find yourself chewed up and spit out by life,” Triston says. “At the same time, there's still the hopeful part of you that knows you need to dig yourself out of that hole. This song is for anyone that was born a reject like myself. ‘They' are all the same... but we're not.”

Last year, Moon Fever dropped the high-octane track “Getting Loud,” storming in to the Top 30 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock charts. The single can be listened to at this link: https://vyd.co/GettingLoud, while the official music video can be seen here: https://youtu.be/_lhUZZI103s. A video showcasing the quartet's fiery live show can be seen at the link here: https://youtu.be/uq8pAf58tQQ.

After wrapping up a support slot for Steel Panther, Moon Fever will be hitting the festival circuit this summer. The high-energy Seattle group will be making its debut performance at Welcome to Rockville festival in Daytona Beach, FL. on May 9th, and will be hitting the Sonic Temple stage in Columbus, OH on May 19th. Moon Fever is currently in the studio putting the finishing touches on an upcoming album, due out this spring.

Photo Credit: Jim Louvau