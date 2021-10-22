Sean Paul & Sia Team Up for New Single 'Dynamite'

Multi-award-winning and Billboard chart topping, Sean Paul reunites with Sia to release their club anthem "Dynamite" - an indisputable pop banger to round out the year. Produced by Banx & Ranx and Greg Kurstin (Adele, Pink, The Foo Fighters), the upbeat single relies on dancehall-centric beats, Sia's trademark quavering voice as she belts "Light me up and set me free," and Sean's undeniable dance inducing riffs.

The track marks a highly anticipated follow-up collaboration between the genre-bending artists since their smash hit "Cheap Thrills," also produced by Greg Kurstin, which has racked up over 1.6 billion YouTube views since its 2016 release.

Of the song, Sean Paul says, "'Dynamite' started out as just a good vibe song. After recording 'Cheap Thrills' Sia and I knew we would record another single and 'Dynamite' is the second installment." He adds "Banx and Ranx, Greg Kurstin, myself and Sia, worked on this single and I hope people gravitate towards it like our first single. 'Dynamite' is another feel good record for me and I just want to thank Sia and her entire team, my team Duttyrock, my management team and big up my mom who introduced me to Sia's music."

Throughout his career, Sean Paul has carved a home for himself while championing dancehall, as being an artist with a unique sound, look and passion. His ability to show the power and unity in music through various collaborations, across many genres has catapulted his career over the years on various charts, awards and with an enormous fanbase. Effectively Sean has brought that same concept back to his own genre and collaborated with some of his colleagues in reggae and dancehall, highlighting that together we can also make great music.

This year, he released Live N Livin, a collaborative celebration of his Jamaican heritage and dancehall roots in which Sean trades the mic with Buju Banton and Mavado. Dancehall can be stereotyped as a competitive, macho space where sound clashes are king, but Live N Livin is meant to emphasize what's possible when unity is the goal. "We don't need to divide our fans to attain the rotations on the airwaves or streams," Sean says. "I hold this album very dear to my heart because it shows the effort of collaboration over confrontation."

Listen to the new track here: