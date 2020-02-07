Sean Paul Returns With New Single 'Calling On Me' Featuring Tove Lo

Legendary GRAMMY Award winning, multi-platinum selling Island Records artist Sean Paul has returned with a sure-fire smash for 2020. Having collaborated with some of the worlds' biggest stars including Sia, Dua Lipa, Beyonce, Nicki Minaj, Kelly Rowland, Migos, David Guetta, J Balvin, and DJ Snake, Sean Paul joins GRAMMY Award nominated, global chart-topping Tove Lo for his latest undeniable smash, 'Calling On Me' Ft. Tove Lo, out worldwide today.

Listen below!



"Calling On Me' is a dope song reflecting the real side of love." Sean Paul reveals. "If you love someone, the energy doesn't ever change. They are able to call on you at all times. I'm proud to have such an amazing vocalist like Tove Lo be on the track with me."



With close to 2 BILLION combined global streams and 23 MILLION monthly Spotify listeners, Sean Paul remains without a doubt, one of the most beloved and instantly recognizable voices in music. Responsible for global hits such as "Body" featuring Migos, "No Lie" featuring Dua Lipa, Clean Bandit's "Rockabye," and the Billboard Number 1 "Cheap Thrills with Sia," the Jamaican dancehall artist, singer and record producer is showing no signs of slowing down as he kicks off the new decade with an undisputable hit featuring one of the most respected and critically acclaimed pop artists around.









