Sean Mason Announces Debut Album 'The Southern Suite'

The Southern Suite will be released on October 27th through Blue Engine Records.

By: Sep. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!
Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition; Listen to Remastered Singles, Photo 2 Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition
Album Review: Joplin & Virginia Woolf Live Inside Mary Bridget Davies On Her New Live Albu Photo 3 Mary Bridget Davies Frees Her Mind Musically
The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart' Photo 4 The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart'

Sean Mason Announces Debut Album 'The Southern Suite'

Blue Engine Records, Jazz at Lincoln Center’s in-house record label, announces the
upcoming release of jazz pianist and composer Sean Mason’s debut album The Southern Suite. Today, the lead track “Closure” is released on all major streaming platforms alongside a music video that captures the dynamic live interplay of Mason’s quintet. The Southern Suite will be released on October 27, 2023.

A rising star who’s earned praise and support from both Wynton and Branford Marsalis, Mason’s infectious, melodic compositions combine the Southern elegance of his native North Carolina with the urban sophistication of his current home, New York City. “Closure” finds Mason wrestling with duality, as the composition represents “... the end of a chapter. It communicates a ‘F you with a smile’, that I have the freedom to break the rules while still honoring my musical ancestors. It’s rooted in gospel nostalgia—intersecting the rhythm of swing with contrapuntal techniques of classical music.

The genesis of The Southern Suite came from an all-star quintet which Mason handpicked: Tony Glausi (trumpet), Chris Lewis (tenor saxophone), Felix Moseholm (bass), and Domo Branch (drums). Mason recalls, “It was during the first rehearsal that we realized how special of a group we were. We had only played through my first two songs when we all stopped, looked at each other, smiled... and said, ‘Whoa—we should record this.’

“This album is situated at the intersection of ‘renaissance’ and ‘street culture’” explains Mason. “Each song represents a deviation from traditionalism and the cultural norms that I often felt forced to conform to, leading me to embrace the convergence of such paradoxical concepts and embody them through the musical language.” The Southern Suite portrays a resolution of these polar forces and is a bold statement of purpose from Mason, a generational talent well on his way to becoming a leading pianist/composer of his time.

Born and raised in Charlotte, North Carolina, Sean took to the piano at the late age of 13, teaching himself by ear to play the styles of music he was most attracted to. His approach quickly evolved into a highly original language. Sean’s unique voice in jazz is steeped in the sound of the South, allowing an extended time for groove while also displaying a vocabulary far beyond his years. As a bandleader, he leads the Sean Mason Quartet, a band assembled to play Sean’s original music, which has been described as highly melodic and infectious.

Watch the visual for "Closure" here:

Photo Credit: EBAR - @ebar.photo



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Lily Mae Harrington Gets Salty on New Single Photo
Lily Mae Harrington Gets 'Salty' on New Single

Lily is a singer, songwriter, instrumentalist, and actor whose mastery of melody and undeniably catchy hooks. While her sound has influences from Carole King to Haim; Janis Joplin to Brittany Howard, her look is all her own and she has been seen on Hulu’s series Single Drunk Female, NBC Universal’s The Glee Project, and more.

2
JasonMartin Shares I Cant Believe (Theyre Smoking Weed In Brooklyn) Photo
JasonMartin Shares 'I Can't Believe (They're Smoking Weed In Brooklyn)'

Compton rapper, producer, and entrepreneur JasonMartin, formally known as Problem, has released his latest single titled 'I Can't Believe (They're Smoking Weed in Brooklyn).' Set against a soulful and groovy beat produced by Buda & Grandz, Martin delivers lyrics reminiscing on his friendships, heartfelt losses and life’s trials and triumphs. 

3
D4VD Unveils The Lost Petals EP Photo
D4VD Unveils 'The Lost Petals' EP

Following the release of his debut EP, Petals To Thorns, a masterful nine-track project with breakthrough hits including grungy, guitar-driven breakup anthem RIAA Multi-Platinum “Romantic Homicide,” and RIAA Platinum “Here With Me,” d4vd complements the project with a follow-up EP The Lost Petals.

4
Psychology Release Debut Album Psychology Photo
Psychology Release Debut Album 'Psychology'

Recorded at Nuthouse Recording in New Jersey with John performing guitar, bass, and vocals, accompanied by drummer Dave Richman, Psychology was produced by Tom Beaujour (Nada Surf, The Juliana Hatfield Three) and engineered by Tim Foljahn (Townes Van Zandt, Sonic Youth).

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Tone Stith Releases New EP 'P.O.V'Tone Stith Releases New EP 'P.O.V'
Chris Stapleton Releases New Song 'Think I'm In Love With You'Chris Stapleton Releases New Song 'Think I'm In Love With You'
Cher's Christmas Album to Feature Darlene Love, Michael Bublé & More; Release Date AnnouncedCher's Christmas Album to Feature Darlene Love, Michael Bublé & More; Release Date Announced
HARU NEMURI Drops New Single 'I Refuse'HARU NEMURI Drops New Single 'I Refuse'

Videos

Watch Chlöe Bailey's Tiny Desk Concert Video
Watch Chlöe Bailey's Tiny Desk Concert
Lady Gaga Debuts New Jazz Version of 'Stupid Love' in Las Vegas Video
Lady Gaga Debuts New Jazz Version of 'Stupid Love' in Las Vegas
Kylie Minogue Releases Brand New Video Tension Video
Kylie Minogue Releases Brand New Video Tension
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
ALADDIN
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
& JULIET
SWEENEY TODD