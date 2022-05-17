Sean 'Diddy' Combs Announces Jazzy as First Artist Signed to Love Records

Grammy Award winning recording artist and songwriter Jozzy debuted her new single "Replay" on TV at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night (May 15).

In addition to her performing the song at the award ceremony, it was also announced that Jozzy is the first artist signed to LOVE RECORDS - Sean "Diddy" Combs' newest record label venture.

"Replay" marks Jozzy's official release under the new R&B label and will be the single to her forthcoming EP, Jozzy has made a name for herself in the music industry as a songwriter and producer having penned hits such as Billy Ray Cyrus's verse on Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road," as well as tracks for Summer Walker, Mary J. Blige, Pharrell Williams and Coldplay, Jozzy is now preparing to fully embrace her artistry in her own right. As the first artist signed to LOVE RECORDS, Jozzy is focused on creating timeless R&B music and stepping out in the spotlight.

Diddy stated LOVE RECORDS will be dedicated to R&B music and will release singles and collaborative projects from a collective of world-class artists, producers and songwriters.

With Jozzy's official debut of "Replay," she's letting fans into her world and inviting them to get to know her on a whole new level as an artist.

Jozzy is managed by both RocNation and Hallwood Media.