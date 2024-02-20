Sea You Beach Republic Reveals Full Line Up

Germany's iconic Sea You Festival return from 19th July - 21st July 2024, The backdrop of the beautiful Lake Tunisee near Freiburg is the perfect place to enjoy the summer sun, to take a deep breath of fresh air and one of the best soundtracks in the world which next year will feature the likes of Bors Brejcha, Fisher, Nora En Pure, Sven Väth, Vintage Culture, Boys Noize, Adam Beyer, Dom Dolla, Hugel, Kobosil b2b Clara Cuve, I Hate Models, Len Faki, Lilly Palmer, Pan-Pot, Reinier Zonneveld (Live), 999999999, Charlie Sparks b2b Parfait, Dax J, Rodriguez Jr. (Live), Shlømo, Worakls Orchestra and many more.

The Sea You Festival is one of the most popular electronic music festivals in Germany. Water sports and other activities in and on the lake ensure the “Beach Republic” offers an ultimate summer feeling. Fans and artists go on their pilgrimage to celebrate together over bathing, dancing and laughing and with a world-class soundtrack for an unforgettable weekend together under the sun.

The festival has three campsites and offers top international acts and the hottest DJs in the scene with over 150 acts in all across seven stages. It is located directly on the swimming lake with bathing and dancing in, around and on the water and chance to chill by the water with a view of the Black Forest over a total of 1 km of beachfront around Lake Tunisee

The festival, which debuted in 2014 and features beautiful surroundings, always sells out in advance

LINE-UP

999999999 - ADAM BEVER - ADRIÁN MILLS b2b PRADA2000 - AKA AKA - ALFRED HEINRICHS - ALLE FARBEN - BORIS BREJCHA - BOYS NOIZE - CALLUSH - CHARLIE SPARKS b2b PARFAIT - CLOUDY - DAX J b2b SHDW - DOM DOLLA - FISHER - GEORGE PERRY*- GESTÖRT ABER GEIL - HBz - HECKMAN - HEERHORST - HUGEL - I HATE MODELS - JULIET SIKORA - KALTE LIEBE (live) - KIM SHE - KLAUDIA GAULAS - KOBOSIL b2b CLARA CUVÉ - KUKO - LARI LUKE - LEN FAKI - LEVT - LEXER* - LILLY PALMER - MARC WERNER - MARK DEKODA - MASSANO - MATT SASSARI - MAUSIO - MORITZ HOFBAUER (live) - NORA EN PURE - NUSHA - OBS (live) - PAN-POT - PART TIME KILLER - REINIER ZONNEVELD (live) - RODRIGUEZ JR. (live) - SHLOMO - SOMEWHEN - STEPHAN BODZIN (live) - STOKED - SVEN VẮTH - TRYM - TUBE & BERGER (live) - VI/NTAGE CULTURE - VIZE - WILL CLARKE - WORAKLS ORCHESTRA - XENIA - YOUNOTUS

PROGRESSIVE MUSIC STAGE HOSTED BY RAUMKLANG

NEELIX - ASTRIX - LIQUID SOUL - RANJI - GHOST RIDER - BLISS - FABIO FUSCO & JOICEY - PHAXE - OMIKI - VEGAS - INTERACTIVE NOISE - SYMPHONIX - REALITY TEST - AUDIOMATIC - HATIKWA - TERRA - JILAX - TRIPICAL NOTE - BENZOO - ATYPE - CLOUD7 - S/-MOON - SCHRITTMACHER

Adriano Russo*- Aeschlimann - Alicia Hahn - Air Torn - Alex Randal - Anne Frieda - Artilette Azzuro - Bajan K - Bassforscher - Chris Veron - Cuthana - Daniel Boon b2b Basstronauten - Dan Rubell - Dario* - Deniz Bilgic b2b Eros Bilgic - Dave Leon - Dimitri Rossi b2b Alex Nevil DJ From The Crypt - Ebrax - Fischmonger - Fjusha - Glutex - Guido Bourley - H20* - Hike* - If I?- Ill Boy Phil - Jakob b2b Eno - Jerome Le Baron - Konrad Dycke - Le Filou - Leika - Luca Fiasco - M.Y.P.D. - Martin Mingres - Masch - Miss Tricky - Moritz Hauer - Murphy Haze - Nastaran - Nino Locksen - Oliver M. - Oliver Sylo - Oly MC - Roan - Roselle - Schameleon S.D.M.W. - S.M.O.D.* - Shuja - So Denn - Steeven B. - Thug-L - Tim Fluck* Torsten Häussler b2b Just Karl - Vips Calli - Zakari&Blange