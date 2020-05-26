Sea Girls Release Video For 'Do You Really Wanna Know?'

The UK's Sea Girls take you into their surreal world as they reveal the fun-fuelled animated video for their latest single "Do You Really Wanna Know?," taken from their forthcoming debut album Open Up Your Head - out August 14 via Island Records.

The video, directed by world class animator Francesca de Bassa, takes the band's own self isolated photography and brings them to life as kaleidoscopic, animated collages. What starts as an empty canvas soon turns into an absurd world swarming with anthropomorphic characters - a colourful and playful live concert of moving images where the lines between reality and fantasy blur.

Francesca recently created a captivating film on mental health awareness, which, in line with the personal lyrical themes of the song and topics that the band have discussed openly, made her the perfect fit to bring the subject matter to life.

Watch "Do You Really Wanna Know?" below!

As with previous Sea Girls' singles, "Do You Really Wanna Know?" first premiered as Annie Mac's "Hottest Record" on BBC Radio 1 and stateside Wolf In A Suit said "the guys keep on showcasing the extent of their talent as they deliver catchy and inviting verses that people can instantly connect with." Ear To The Ground labeled it "Refreshingly nostalgic." The track exemplifies the band's penchant for penning emotionally charged, deeply personal, hook laden guitar-pop brilliance.

With Open Up Your Head, Sea Girls' songwriting has elevated, with frontman Henry Camamile stepping into the spotlight as a genuine storyteller for his generation. The album is fit to burst with colourful melodies, guitar and synth hooks - an explosion of joyous indie rock held together to reflect Camamile's darker songwriting that becomes one of hope.

Taking their inspiration as kids, when The Killers, The Strokes and Arctic Monkeys debut albums were released, much of their success is driven by their energetic live performances and uncanny ability to write adrenaline-heavy guitar anthems with songs like 'Violet' and 'All I Want To Hear You Say', and the release of their latest EP Under Exit Lights.

The band have also been keeping busy in lockdown, releasing isolation 'Living Room' live performances and becoming the first band to host Netflix Parties with their fans.

Renowned for their frenetic, sweat-drenched performances, 2019 saw Sea Girls playing their debut live shows in the U.S. to packed rooms in both New York City and Los Angeles. While stateside the band headed to Paste's NYC studio for a session. The band will kick off their rescheduled April (UK) dates by upgrading the venues to play their biggest headline shows to date in November 2020, including a career defining night at London's legendary O2 Brixton Academy on November 6. Tickets are on-sale at https://www.seagirls.net/uk-tour

Photo Credit: Parri Thomas

