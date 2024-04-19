Scottish Singer Nina Nesbitt Shares New Track 'Mansion'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following the release of “Pages” and “On The Run,” acclaimed Scottish singer, songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist, Nina Nesbitt returns with “Mansion,” a spectral, gossamer track that pleads with a close friend to see the beauty within themselves.

The song will appear on Nina’s forthcoming fourth studio album, Mountain Music, which is due to be released on September 27, via her own record label—Apple Tree Records.



Speaking about the new song, Nina reveals, “I wrote it for a friend of mine after finding out how she saw herself. To me, she’s like a beautiful mansion in the middle of a dreary city. She’s covered in wisteria vines and roses. Everyone that passes her stops and stares, but she’s had her curtains drawn. She hasn’t let the light in for years. Dust has been gathering inside and things have been falling into disrepair. She’s been in the dark so long, she’s forgotten her own magic. People have treated her like a transient hallway. Temporary accommodation. A place to store their baggage. She was too afraid to let people in that no one got to see the grand ballroom or the beautiful lake view from the window in the library, full of lives lived. This song is for anyone who has struggled to realize their own worth - or had others devalue it. Sometimes you just need a friend to remind you, you are a Mansion.”



“Mansion,” “Pages” and “On The Run” all feature on Nina’s fourth studio album, Mountain Music, out September 27. This is Nesbitt as fans have never heard her before. Having risen to fame at a young age with her disarming, candid pop – championed by stars including Taylor Swift and Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon – the Scottish musician is now found in an entirely new realm. It is inspired in part by the two years she spent touring the States in support of her second studio album: the critically acclaimed Top 40, The Sun Will Come Up, The Seasons Will Change, which has now accrued over a billion streams.



The songs on Mountain Music are permeated with gorgeous nods to US folk and Americana. Produced by Peter Miles and Nesbitt, and mixed and mastered by Miles at his studio MiddleFarm in South Devon, in the UK. It will be released via her own label, Apple Tree Records, which Nina launched las month with her longtime manager, Vicky Dowdall. The name, a playful nod to her 2012 debut EP, The Apple Tree, this marks the start of an exciting new era for Nina Nesbitt, both personally and creatively.



Talking about her new body of work, Nina says, “I’m beyond excited to be releasing my new album, Mountain Music, on 27th September. To me, it feels like the most authentic and honest piece of work I’ve created so far. I was inspired by a lot of the American folk music I grew up listening to, and revisiting it made me fall back in love with writing music again. I knew I wanted to take inspiration but to also write my own story. That being, someone with a female perspective who grew up in a Scottish village and spent her turbulent twenties in London. This album celebrates that small town girl, puts an arm around the big city twenty-something and looks back at the view with me now from the calm and the quiet. It’ll be the first release on my own record label, Apple Tree Records, which I’m delighted about. It feels like the perfect time to take full control of my career and put my stake in the ground as the artist I’ve always dreamed of being. Mountain Music held my hand through some of my hardest moments and I hope it can hold yours too.”