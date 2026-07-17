Listen: Pentatonix Drops New Original Single 'Sacrifice'

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Three-time GRAMMY Award-winning and Daytime EMMY Award-nominated vocal quintet Pentatonix has shared their new original single, "Sacrifice," out now via Republic Records.

Described as a "meditation on selfless love, grace, and unwavering devotion, the project reunites the group with GRAMMY Award-winning producer Poo Bear following their original single "Heaven On Earth." Listen to it below.

Earlier this year, Pentatonix released "Heaven On Earth," their first original non-holiday single in five years. They also completed a European arena tour. Next, the group will bring their live show to Japan for performances at Summer Sonic Festival in Osaka on August 14 and Tokyo on August 16.

About Pentatonix

Since emerging in 2011, the three-time GRAMMY Award-winning and Daytime EMMY Award-nominated vocal quintet—Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, Kirstin Maldonado, Kevin Olusola, and Matt Sallee—have sold 10 million albums worldwide, generating billions of streams, and performing at The White House, The Empire State Building, The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to The Hollywood Bowl.

Their catalog boasts back-to-back #1 albums on the Billboard 200—namely the gold-certified Pentatonix [2015] and platinum-certified A Pentatonix Christmas [2016]—and has amassed 30 million monthly listeners on Spotify. They notably made history as “the first a cappella act to win ‘Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella’ at the GRAMMY® Awards” in 2015 and 2016. A year later, they earned another GRAMMY Award in the category “Best Country Duo/Group Performance” for their duet with Dolly Parton on her song “Jolene.”

Along the way, the collective also graced the stage of The Kennedy Center Honors for Tom Hanks, covering “That Thing You Do” as President Barack and First Lady Michelle Obama watched from the crowd. They have collaborated with Kelly Clarkson, Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus, and Lindsey Stirling, to name a few. Pentatonix leapt onto the big screen with a cameo in the blockbuster Pitch Perfect 2. They have supported organizations such as Make-A-Wish, Do it for the Love Foundation, and more.

Their new album Christmas in the City is out now via Republic Records, debuting at #6 on Billboard’s Top Holiday Albums chart to become their 11th consecutive Top 10 album, maintaining a perfect track record of Top 10 debuts. The album features their reimagined “I’ve Got My Love to Keep Me Warm” with Frank Sinatra, which became the group’s first #1 on Billboard’s Adult Contemporary chart, spending two weeks at #1.

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