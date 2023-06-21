Scott Hoying of Pentatonix Releases New Single 'Parallel'

“Parallel” is also the title track off Hoying’s forthcoming 7-song EP set for release July 28.

By: Jun. 21, 2023

Scott Hoying of Pentatonix Releases New Single 'Parallel'

Three-time Grammy® Award-winning artist Scott Hoying, who has sold more than 10 million albums worldwide as part of the multi-platinum-selling a cappella group Pentatonix, today releases his brand new single, “Parallel” via BMG. 

Written by Hoying and produced by Jon Levine (Dua Lipa, Rachel Platten, Drake), “Parallel,” which also happens to be the title track off Hoying’s forthcoming 7-song EP set for release July 28, picks up where last year’s release of Hoying’s arresting single “Mars” left off. 

Featuring deeply personal lyrics about self discovery, overcoming adversity and profoundly, love - Hoying states, “A few years back, my fiancé Mark and I laid parallel talking for hours on my kitchen floor and I remember in that moment thinking ‘I am in love.’ It was a beautiful, magical experience and inspired me to write “Parallel” and make it as epic as possible. We truly share endless qualities and navigate daily life in such a similar way. It feels like we’re always perfectly in sync.

I feel like the luckiest man in the world to get to marry him. Also, I feel like I’m really growing into my most authentic self and starting to fulfill my potential in ways I never thought possible. During this transformation, I've noticed countless coincidences and synchronicities in my daily life, and honestly, it’s been very validating that I'm moving in the right direction. This EP and single is a celebration of love, joy, confidence, and new beginnings!”

The song “Parallel” is accompanied by a captivating music video that was captured with the backdrop of Iceland’s stunning scenery.  

Hoying, who directed the video, adds, “I shot visuals for the entire EP in Iceland! It was 3 days of no sleep, trekking through rough terrain, hiking knee-deep in a suit through a river, standing 3 feet away from a 1000 foot cliff, endless hours of driving around Iceland, but the experience was fulfilling, magical, and beyond worth it.”

About Scott Hoying

As a member of Pentatonix, Scott Hoying is a three-time Grammy® Award-winning artist who has sold more than 10 million albums worldwide as part of the multi-platinum-selling a cappella group Pentatonix. Hoying has shared in the success of having two #1 albums on Billboard’s Top 200 Chart-2015’s gold-certified self-titled album and the 2x platinum That’s Christmas To Me.

The group has received multiple RIAA certifications for multi-platinum, platinum and gold-selling albums and singles, a Daytime Emmy nomination, starred in three holiday specials on NBC, and appeared in the feature film Pitch Perfect 2. Hoying and his Pentatonix mates were recently nominated for a 2023 GRAMMY Award for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album.




