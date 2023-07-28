Scott Hoying of Pentatonix Drops Debut EP

Catch Hoying performing his new single on NBC's the TODAY show August 1st.

By: Jul. 28, 2023

Three-time Grammy® Award-winning artist Scott Hoying, who has sold more than 10 million albums worldwide as part of the multi-platinum-selling a cappella group Pentatonix, today releases his debut EP, PARALLEL via BMG. 

The EP features seven songs containing deeply personal lyrics about self-discovery, overcoming adversity and profound love. 

The EP’s title track, written by Hoying and produced by Jon Levine (Dua Lipa, Rachel Platten, Drake), picks up where last year’s release of Hoying’s arresting single “Mars,” which also appears on the EP, left off. 

Hoying states, “Creating PARALLEL was so much more than writing songs. It was a thrilling, life-changing, transformative journey. I learned so much about myself and it made me fall in love with music more than ever before.”

Catch Hoying performing his new single on NBC's the TODAY show August 1st. Check your local listings HERE.

About Scott Hoying

As a member of Pentatonix, Scott Hoying is a three-time Grammy® Award-winning artist who has sold more than 10 million albums worldwide as part of the multi-platinum-selling a cappella group Pentatonix. Hoying has shared in the success of having two #1 albums on Billboard’s Top 200 Chart-2015’s gold-certified self-titled album and the 2x platinum That’s Christmas To Me.

The group has received multiple RIAA certifications for multi-platinum, platinum and gold-selling albums and singles, a Daytime Emmy nomination, starred in three holiday specials on NBC, and appeared in the feature film Pitch Perfect 2. Hoying and his Pentatonix mates were recently nominated for a 2023 GRAMMY Award for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album.




