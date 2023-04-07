Scarlett Sullivan Releases New Single 'Problems'

Fourteen-year-old pop artist Scarlett Sullivan continues to make her mark on the alternative pop scene with her hard-hitting heartbreak anthem, 'Problems.'

The young singer-songwriter started making waves in 2022 with her debut single, 'Obvious,' which quickly amassed over 27,000 streams on Spotify. Her momentum continued with her heartfelt ballad, 'Iron Shield,' which gained notable press recognition in Contemporary Christian Magazine, Fame Magazine, Louder Than The Music, and more. Now, Scarlett is ready to show fans a new side of her sound with her single, 'Problems.' Backed by a powerful blend of electric guitar, drums, and bass, the angsty yet cathartic track is sure to resonate with anyone who has experienced heartbreak.

Scarlett adds, "Problems' is an expression of my feelings about a frustrating relationship"

Hailing from Mississippi, fourteen-year-old singer-songwriter Scarlett Sullivan draws inspiration from her love for her friends and family and her faith in God. Raised in the birthplace of America's music and crossroads of Gospel, Blues, Country, and Rock and Roll, she shares a unique blend of influences all her own. Following her latest single 'Iron Shield,' which was written in honor of her sister's battle with Leukemia, Scarlett adds to her impressive repertoire of original songs with her latest track, 'Problems.'