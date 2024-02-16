Say Lou Lou Return With New Single 'Wong Kar-Wai'

After years of new ventures from acting to screenplay writing to modeling, Swedish/Australian sisters Elektra and Miranda Kilbey - aka Say Lou Lou - have returned to music with a new single entitled “Wong Kar-wai.”

An homage to the great director of the same name, the track has the twins' delicate and carefully layered vocals effortlessly blending with dreamy, ethereal synths, creating a welcome return to chic dream pop for the duo.

About the song, Say Lou Lou said, “Wishing you were somewhere else, not here, anywhere - that love was like a film, a dream, anything but this tired, sad reality. Wong Kar-wai is a director who manages to reflect longing and mystery, a master of composition and capturing how chance encounters can be the fate that you needed.”

“Wong Kar-wai” is the first taste from Say Lou Lou's upcoming project Dust, set for release on April 26th. The EP is the duo's most vulnerable and honest to date, where the sisters tried a new songwriting technique --- using their personal poems and diary excerpts as a basis for the lyrics.

Dust was created following different creative pursuits by the twins, and the first time they had been apart for more than a month. While Elektra was filming her AppleTV+ show abroad, Miranda was working on a screenplay, creative directing and producing for several tv projects. After this physical and creative separation (and a few other life changes and intense break-ups), Say Lou Lou was reborn in the form of Dust.

“Distance makes the heart grow fonder -- of each other and music!” the twins reflected. The return is a call for celebration as Say Lou Lou have been a beacon for gloomy and ethereal pop since their debut in 2012.

Outside of music, Elektra and Miranda are continuously at the forefront of fashion. Over the last decade, they've fronted high profile fashion campaigns, like Gucci and Calvin Klein, and collaborated with many influential photographers and tastemakers.

Photo credit: Angelina Mamoun-Bergenwall