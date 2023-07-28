Saweetie Releases Two Singles 'Shot O' Clock' & 'Birthday' Ft. Yg & Tyga

Saweetie, YG, and TYGA will perform “Birthday” when they hit the road this fall for the “STR8 to the Klub Tour.”

By: Jul. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour Photo 1 Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour
Kylie Minogue Teases Las Vegas Residency With Cryptic Social Media Post Photo 2 Kylie Minogue Teases Las Vegas Residency With Cryptic Social Post
Sara Bareilles Sets New Concerts at Rockwood Music Hall Photo 3 Sara Bareilles Sets New Concerts at Rockwood Music Hall
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga Documentary Coming to Paramount+ Photo 4 Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga Documentary Coming to Paramount+

Saweetie Releases Two Singles 'Shot O' Clock' & 'Birthday' Ft. Yg & Tyga

Grammy®-nominated artist Saweetie releases two new singles that are sure to make waves in music and pop culture. She joins forces with fellow rap luminaries YG and Tyga for the club-ready new single “Birthday” and turns all the way up on “Shot O’ Clock.”

True to form, the Cali MC's latest smashes sizzles with bravado and suggestive innuendo — making it the perfect soundtrack to any celebration. That joyous tone comes through in the accompanying “Birthday” video, which finds the trio ready to party.

“Comin’ live on my birthday, spendin’ hundred racks on a new chain,” Saweetie raps over a pulsing bassline. Her collaborators then tackle a verse a piece, each putting their own spin on the swaggering anthem. The final result is the kind of unstoppable club monster that demands people to move. 

In the track's suitably slick video, Saweetie serves eye-candy and attitude on her birthday and it’s clear she’s in control. Always the life of the party and a Goddess in true form, the video gives us a glimpse into lavish lifestyle and birthday shenanigans. 

The follow-up track, “Shot O’Clock,” is a flip of Suzanne Vega's seminal "Tom's Diner." It’s an upbeat nightclub anthem capturing the energy of partying all night long with friends. Since day one, Saweetie has shown an innate ability to captivate with her bold delivery and addictive, tell-it-like-it-is lyricism.

Both songs demonstrate her versatile talent, seamlessly switching between punchy rap bars and catchy hooks. These two releases are just a taste of what we can expect from her highly anticipated debut album. With “Birthday” and “Shot O’ Clock,” the hip-hop heavyweight ups the ante by delivering bangers that’ll be in high rotation at parties for years to come.

Saweetie, YG, and TYGA will perform “Birthday” when they hit the road this fall for the “STR8 to the Klub Tour.” Spanning 13 West Coast cities in North America, the California rappers will also enlist Kamiyah, Wallie The Sensai, and DJ Vision as supporting acts. For more information and tickets visit here.

ABOUT SAWEETIE:

No matter what Saweetie does, she makes an impact. She’s the rare superstar artist whose talents translate to virtually every arena, asserting herself as not only a multiplatinum rapper, but also as an accomplished actress, savvy businesswoman, and devout philanthropist.

Following her emergence in 2018, she shook the game with a procession of bangers such as the triple-platinum “My Type,” double-platinum “Best Friend” [feat. Doja Cat], platinum “Tap In” and “Icy Girl,” and gold “Back To The Streets” [feat. Jhené Aiko].

In addition to an audience of nearly 20 million followers across social media platforms and 5 billion-plus streams, her various accolades include honors at the MTV VMA, NCAAP Image Awards, BET Hip-Hop Awards, and MTV EMA in addition to two GRAMMY® Award nominations. Reflective of her versatility, she has also notably collaborated with everyone from EGOT® winner John Legend and generational icon Gwen Stefani to Academy® Award winner H.E.R., Muni Long, Dua Lipa, and David Guetta, to name a few.

Beyond television performances on Saturday Night Live  and Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!, she has graced the covers of The New York Times Style Magazine, Teen Vogue, and Cosmopolitan. Simultaneously, she captivated fans with her recurring role on the hit series Grown-ish and hosted both NETFLIX’s Sex: Unzipped and the MTV EMA.

Meanwhile, her diverse brand partnerships have encompassed the likes of McDonald’s, MAC, Crocs, Quay, Revlon, Champion, and PrettyLittleThing. She also personally founded and continues to run the nonprofit ICY Baby Foundation, which uplifts underserved students with financial literacy, entrepreneurship lessons, and technology training.

In 2023, she rolls across the country on her biggest tour yet, the much-anticipated str8 To The Klub Tour with YG and Tyga. As always, Saweetie will undoubtedly continue to shift and shape the culture with more music. 

Photo Credit - Ro.lexx



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Carly Rae Jepsen Releases New Album The Loveliest Time Photo
Carly Rae Jepsen Releases New Album 'The Loveliest Time'

Jepsen spent the past ten months between studios and a world tour, reworking a collection of songs that were born in isolation. She enlisted a team of trusted all-star collaborators (John Hill, Patrik Berger, Rostam Batmanglij, Kyle Shearer and more) to distill “The Loveliest Time” into her most introspective and effervescent work to date. 

2
Perth Singer-Songwriter, Jay Wood Paints A Musical Portrait Of Love And New Beginnings Wit Photo
Perth Singer-Songwriter, Jay Wood Paints A Musical Portrait Of Love And New Beginnings With 'Initial Pulse'

West Australian alt-indie acoustic singer-songwriter, Jay Wood is about to unleash her eagerly awaited single, 'Initial Pulse' on Friday, July 28th, 2023. This release marks the second single from her upcoming EP, 'Respire,' scheduled for release on 1st September.

3
Booking.com & KANGDANIEL to Host Ultimate K-pop Experience Photo
Booking.com & KANGDANIEL to Host Ultimate K-pop Experience

The world has seen the rise of Hallyu, felt the undeniable power of K-pop, and now it’s time for a fan to take centrestage. With a mission to make it easier for everyone to experience the world (including K-pop fans of all ages), Booking.com is introducing the Ultimate K-pop Experience in Seoul to bring the biggest K-pop fan dreams to life.

4
Zydeco Star Corey Ledet Releasing New Album Written in Kouri-Vini Creole Dialect Photo
Zydeco Star Corey Ledet Releasing New Album Written in Kouri-Vini Creole Dialect

The album was recorded at Dockside Studios in Maurice, Louisiana, engineered and mixed by Justin Tocket, produced by Corey Ledet and Louis Michot. Special guests include Germaine Jack, Anders Osborne, Kermit Ruffins, and Grant Dermody. Médikamen is being released by Arnaudville, LA’s Nouveau Electric Label.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Booking.com & KANGDANIEL to Host Ultimate K-pop Experience in SeoulBooking.com & KANGDANIEL to Host Ultimate K-pop Experience in Seoul
Zydeco Star Corey Ledet Releasing New Album Written in Kouri-Vini Creole DialectZydeco Star Corey Ledet Releasing New Album Written in Kouri-Vini Creole Dialect
Drummer Bob Holz to Release New Album 'Holz-Stathis: Collaborative' Featuring John Mclaughlin, Jean-Luc Ponty, Darryl Jones and Randy BreckerDrummer Bob Holz to Release New Album 'Holz-Stathis: Collaborative' Featuring John Mclaughlin, Jean-Luc Ponty, Darryl Jones and Randy Brecker
A&E Changes SECRETS OF PENTHOUSE Air Date to SeptemberA&E Changes SECRETS OF PENTHOUSE Air Date to September

Videos

Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video Video Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video
David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours' Video
David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
CHICAGO
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
HAMILTON