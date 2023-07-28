Saweetie Releases Two Singles 'Shot O' Clock' & 'Birthday' Ft. Yg & Tyga

Grammy®-nominated artist Saweetie releases two new singles that are sure to make waves in music and pop culture. She joins forces with fellow rap luminaries YG and Tyga for the club-ready new single “Birthday” and turns all the way up on “Shot O’ Clock.”

True to form, the Cali MC's latest smashes sizzles with bravado and suggestive innuendo — making it the perfect soundtrack to any celebration. That joyous tone comes through in the accompanying “Birthday” video, which finds the trio ready to party.

“Comin’ live on my birthday, spendin’ hundred racks on a new chain,” Saweetie raps over a pulsing bassline. Her collaborators then tackle a verse a piece, each putting their own spin on the swaggering anthem. The final result is the kind of unstoppable club monster that demands people to move.

In the track's suitably slick video, Saweetie serves eye-candy and attitude on her birthday and it’s clear she’s in control. Always the life of the party and a Goddess in true form, the video gives us a glimpse into lavish lifestyle and birthday shenanigans.

The follow-up track, “Shot O’Clock,” is a flip of Suzanne Vega's seminal "Tom's Diner." It’s an upbeat nightclub anthem capturing the energy of partying all night long with friends. Since day one, Saweetie has shown an innate ability to captivate with her bold delivery and addictive, tell-it-like-it-is lyricism.

Both songs demonstrate her versatile talent, seamlessly switching between punchy rap bars and catchy hooks. These two releases are just a taste of what we can expect from her highly anticipated debut album. With “Birthday” and “Shot O’ Clock,” the hip-hop heavyweight ups the ante by delivering bangers that’ll be in high rotation at parties for years to come.

Saweetie, YG, and TYGA will perform “Birthday” when they hit the road this fall for the “STR8 to the Klub Tour.” Spanning 13 West Coast cities in North America, the California rappers will also enlist Kamiyah, Wallie The Sensai, and DJ Vision as supporting acts. For more information and tickets visit here.

No matter what Saweetie does, she makes an impact. She’s the rare superstar artist whose talents translate to virtually every arena, asserting herself as not only a multiplatinum rapper, but also as an accomplished actress, savvy businesswoman, and devout philanthropist.

Following her emergence in 2018, she shook the game with a procession of bangers such as the triple-platinum “My Type,” double-platinum “Best Friend” [feat. Doja Cat], platinum “Tap In” and “Icy Girl,” and gold “Back To The Streets” [feat. Jhené Aiko].

In addition to an audience of nearly 20 million followers across social media platforms and 5 billion-plus streams, her various accolades include honors at the MTV VMA, NCAAP Image Awards, BET Hip-Hop Awards, and MTV EMA in addition to two GRAMMY® Award nominations. Reflective of her versatility, she has also notably collaborated with everyone from EGOT® winner John Legend and generational icon Gwen Stefani to Academy® Award winner H.E.R., Muni Long, Dua Lipa, and David Guetta, to name a few.

Beyond television performances on Saturday Night Live and Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!, she has graced the covers of The New York Times Style Magazine, Teen Vogue, and Cosmopolitan. Simultaneously, she captivated fans with her recurring role on the hit series Grown-ish and hosted both NETFLIX’s Sex: Unzipped and the MTV EMA.

Meanwhile, her diverse brand partnerships have encompassed the likes of McDonald’s, MAC, Crocs, Quay, Revlon, Champion, and PrettyLittleThing. She also personally founded and continues to run the nonprofit ICY Baby Foundation, which uplifts underserved students with financial literacy, entrepreneurship lessons, and technology training.

In 2023, she rolls across the country on her biggest tour yet, the much-anticipated str8 To The Klub Tour with YG and Tyga. As always, Saweetie will undoubtedly continue to shift and shape the culture with more music.

Photo Credit - Ro.lexx