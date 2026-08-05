WEEZER Sets THE GATHERING 2027 World Tour, Shares Single C.E.O.

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WEEZER has announced new international tour dates for THE GATHERING, an upcoming trek tied to the band's forthcoming self-titled album, due out August 21, 2026 via Reprise/Warner Records. The additional dates, set to kick off in February 2027, will take the band to Japan, Europe and the UK, with TAKING BACK SUNDAY joining as an opening act. Alongside the announcement, WEEZER has released a new single, C.E.O.

Fans can join the Weezer Fan Club for first access to tickets on Tuesday, August 11th at 9am BST / 10am CEST.

General on sale for UK/EU begins Friday, August 14th at 10am BST / 11am CEST. Japan general on sale begins Saturday, September 5 at 10am local.

The international dates follow news of a 32-date North American arena tour set for this fall, which will feature THE SHINS and SILVERSUN PICKUPS as support acts.

Photo Credit: Brendan Walter



Photo Credit: Brendan Walter

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