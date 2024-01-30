Savanna Leigh Releases Double Single 'Like I Used To' / 'unfamiliar'

A music video for 'Like I Used To' was also released.

By: Jan. 30, 2024

POPULAR

Good Neighbours Release Debut Single 'Home' With Support From Zane Lowe Photo 1 Good Neighbours Release Debut Single 'Home' With Support From Zane Lowe
Video: Jennifer Lopez Drops Trailer For New Musical Movie Event THIS IS ME...NOW Photo 2 Video: Jennifer Lopez Drops Trailer For Musical Movie Event THIS IS ME...NOW
'America's Got Talent' Winner Darci Lynne To Release Debut Single 'Push Our Luck' Photo 3 AGT Winner Darci Lynne To Release Debut Single 'Push Our Luck'
MEAN GIRLS Broadway Album Streams Increase After Movie Musical Release Photo 4 MEAN GIRLS Broadway Album Streams Increase After Movie Musical

Savanna Leigh Releases Double Single 'Like I Used To' / 'unfamiliar'

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Savanna Leigh has released her reflective double single, “like i used to” / “unfamiliar,” alongside the music video for “like i used to” - watch/share.

 Discussing the quiet and melodic “like i used to” Savanna said, “I struggle with romanticizing old versions of myself often, especially younger me, before the age of 20. I've always felt older than I am, like I have internalized a lot of things and taken a lot of other people's issues onto my own shoulders. I miss a more innocent version of me. The girl who was unapologetic and excited for what was to come. Who saw the world through a brighter lens. I feel like I've been out of touch with her for a while now, and I think this song was my way of finally admitting that out loud.”  

The music video emphasizes this sentiment with touching videos from Savanna's childhood interspersed with present-day clips of Savanna pensively performing the track.

“I've lived in Nashville for almost 6 years now and it still doesn't feel like home,” said Savanna, “and I think I've come to terms with that a while ago. Florida will always be home, and one day I hope I can have a place there as well as Nashville. Somewhere to go back to, to have a place to recenter. I felt isolated and alone when I wrote this song. It had been a while since I had reached out to my family and friends from Florida which only made it worse,” she concludes about the intimate and tranquil “unfamiliar.”

Photo Credit: Acacia Evans 



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Gigi Gorgeous & Anthony Allen Ramos to Host GLAAD GRAMMYs Red Carpet Photo
Gigi Gorgeous & Anthony Allen Ramos to Host GLAAD GRAMMYs Red Carpet

GLAAD recognizes both the meteoric expansion of LGBTQ representation in music and the influence LGBTQ artists have had on the music industry at-large over the last several years. As such, GLAAD's presence on the Grammys red carpet, co-hosted by Gigi Gorgeous Getty and GLAAD's Anthony Allen Ramos.

2
Experimental Composer Kim Myhr Announces U.S. Shows & Shares VII Photo
Experimental Composer Kim Myhr Announces U.S. Shows & Shares 'VII'

The stunningly beautiful double album Hereafter is a new major work from guitarist/composer Kim Myhr, written for the 15-piece Stavanger-based ensemble Kitchen Orchestra. Myhr shares the haunting opus 'VII.' Hereafter consists of two main parts, a morning and evening raga, where the first part is darker and the second part is more uplifting.

3
Video: Watch Anthony Hamilton & Jennifer Hudson Sing Superstar Photo
Video: Watch Anthony Hamilton & Jennifer Hudson Sing 'Superstar'

Anthony Hamilton and Jennifer Hudson join forces to sing 'Superstar' on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show.' Anthony also discusses his son's perfect pitch, his favorite song 'Charlene,' and his exploration of black love through his music. Watch videos from the episode now!

4
Michael Head Drops New Single Shirls Ghost With Album, Memoir & Tour Photo
Michael Head Drops New Single 'Shirl's Ghost' With Album, Memoir & Tour

Fans of his four-decade back catalogue and readers ready for a ride through half a century of popular culture, with Head as their guide, will delight in news that his long-awaited autobiography, Ciao Ciao Bambino: A Magical Memoir, is also announced for publication by Nine Eight Books on Thu 15 August 2024.

More Hot Stories For You

1nonly Releases New Single 'Scars'1nonly Releases New Single 'Scars'
Nickel Creek Confirms Co-Headline Tour With Andrew Bird This SummerNickel Creek Confirms Co-Headline Tour With Andrew Bird This Summer
Dan Wilson Receives First Academy Award Nomination; Nominated For 2 GRAMMYsDan Wilson Receives First Academy Award Nomination; Nominated For 2 GRAMMYs
SZA to Perform at the GRAMMYs; Taylor Swift Will AttendSZA to Perform at the GRAMMYs; Taylor Swift Will Attend

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary Video
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary
Exclusive: Watch Rashidra Scott Sing from DIVIDED Video
Exclusive: Watch Rashidra Scott Sing from DIVIDED
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
CHICAGO
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG