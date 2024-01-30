Savanna Leigh Releases Double Single 'Like I Used To' / 'unfamiliar'

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Savanna Leigh has released her reflective double single, “like i used to” / “unfamiliar,” alongside the music video for “like i used to” - watch/share.

Discussing the quiet and melodic “like i used to” Savanna said, “I struggle with romanticizing old versions of myself often, especially younger me, before the age of 20. I've always felt older than I am, like I have internalized a lot of things and taken a lot of other people's issues onto my own shoulders. I miss a more innocent version of me. The girl who was unapologetic and excited for what was to come. Who saw the world through a brighter lens. I feel like I've been out of touch with her for a while now, and I think this song was my way of finally admitting that out loud.”

The music video emphasizes this sentiment with touching videos from Savanna's childhood interspersed with present-day clips of Savanna pensively performing the track.

“I've lived in Nashville for almost 6 years now and it still doesn't feel like home,” said Savanna, “and I think I've come to terms with that a while ago. Florida will always be home, and one day I hope I can have a place there as well as Nashville. Somewhere to go back to, to have a place to recenter. I felt isolated and alone when I wrote this song. It had been a while since I had reached out to my family and friends from Florida which only made it worse,” she concludes about the intimate and tranquil “unfamiliar.”

Photo Credit: Acacia Evans