Savage Ga$p Releases New Single 'rose petal princess'

Savage Ga$p's flow is versatile. He's as charming and polite as he is daring and tough. Fans are set to get the gamut this summer, starting with the release "rose petal princess". In addition to his instinct for pop-culture references that excite and grow his audience, Ga$p has a knack for mining rising talent from around the internet. This time it's the hyperpop movement's very own polearm (production) and lo-fi mastermind Wassup Rocker (feature).

Ga$p's new "romance rap" is built for Gen Z, complete with a highly recognizable sample from Khai Dreams' gold certified single, "Sunkissed": "you're so lovely, I can't help but fall for you, ove, when you love me, it's so lovely loving you"

"Not gonna lie, vibes was pretty low in January for me and the boys," says Gasp (21). "But when Khai Dreams came on during our Dallas writing trip, everyone was transported back to the great times we had in summer 2019. We felt an obligation to recreate that feeling for fans this year."

"polearm spent the entire first night cooking up the beat with Khai's topline on loop. The lyrics and melodies came easy for me ("rose petal pink hair ooh she goin crazy, i just gotta ask will you be my lil baby") but something was still missing. I remembered Wassup Rocker's "luvbug" was also iconic that summer, so I texted him the rough and he was at the studio within 30 minutes."

"I feel like we've got an anthem here," says WR, "the perfect blend of internet-indie and internet hip-hop to get stuck in everyone's head."

Complete with a video by Cranchyou (lilbootycall, cuco, $not), "rose petal princess" is going to set off a truly Savage summer. Next, Ga$p will go back to his Kentucky-style hard rap roots with "Get Well Soon" featuring Chief Keef.

Photo Credit: nas nixx