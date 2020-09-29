Saunder Jurriaans Releases Psychedelic, 360-Degree Video For 'All Just Talkin'

The latest visual for a track lifted from his recently released debut album, "Beasts."

Singer, songwriter and renowned composer Saunder Jurriaans (The Devil All The Time, The OA, Ozark, The Outsider, The Rental and more) is excited to present "All Just Talkin" (Live In Layers), the latest visual for a track lifted from his recently released debut album, Beasts. Recorded in Los Angeles and captured within a 360-degree shot by Clayton McCracken, "All Just Talkin" (Live In Layers) features Jurriaans performing every instrument within a spiraling, psychedelic dreamscape. The track is also a perfect example of Jurriaans' ability to set heartfelt words to music that shifts and pulls you in surprising directions.



"I was thinking a lot about the Beatles, and unexpected ways of breaking out of song structure," Jurriaans says. "I like the cinematic aspect of songs like 'A Day In The Life' where you go into this kind of chaos. It felt right." Watch the music video for "All Just Talkin" (Live In Layers) on YouTube below.



"All Just Talkin" follows the album's lead single, "Easy Now" which was accompanied by a visual shot in Springs, NY by Brady Corbet (Vox Lux, The Childhood Of A Leader). Featuring award-winning choreographer Celia Rowlson-Hall (Alicia Keys, MGMT, Chromeo), the breathtaking music video spotlights Rowlson-Hall's stunning piece shot at 60 mph on the back of a truck just down the road from Jackson Pollock's home where he passed away in a 1956 car crash. Watch the music video for "Easy Now" HERE.

Out now via Decca Records, Beasts, the debut album from accomplished musician Saunder Jurriaans, finds him stepping into uncharted territory where he has delivered one of the most moving, musically inventive and cinematic records you're likely to hear in 2020. Exploring deeply personal themes throughout, the songs featured on Beasts were written after a difficult number of years dealing with depression. Written when he was coming out of that period, the songs examine how this darker side of him has remained, along with how he reconciles living with that person. Stream the album in full on Spotify HERE.



It's most likely you have already heard some of Saunder Jurriaans' music. Over the past decade, not only has he released acclaimed records with his groups Tarantula, Tarantula A.D. and Priestbird, but he has also been one-half of an award-winning duo with Danny Bensi creating soundtracks. Together they have created music for over 100 film and TV series, including Ozark, The OA, American Gods, Barry, Chef's Table and Boy Erased as well as acclaimed arthouse films such as Martha Marcy May Marlene, Enemy, The One I Love, The Fits and the new HBO series The Outsider. The duo has just been nominated for this year's Emmy Awards for their work on the music for Ozark, Season Three.



Even while Hollywood was keeping him busy, Jurriaans never lost his love for straightforward songwriting. "As soon as we started scoring, I started accumulating songs," he says. "With my creative life consumed by writing film scores, I found catharsis in writing songs - music that wasn't necessarily dictated by someone else's story or structure. It was something I needed, and still need."



With Beasts, Jurriaans has succeeded in crafting a singular, personal record that is wholly his own, which makes the album title an apt one. "When I started to think about what to name the record, 'Beasts' worked so well," he says. "These songs are creatures that came out of my imagination after lurking in my life for so many years. They're elusive and fantastical, and in some ways terrifying. Putting out music this intimate is scary. It's a beast. The whole album is a beast and each song is a beast."

Watch the new video here:

Photo Credit: TJ Martin

