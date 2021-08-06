Sara Kays Unveils 'Struck By Lightning' EP

Acclaimed Nashville-based singer-songwriter Sara Kays has unveiled her Struck By Lightning EP available now via Atlantic Records at all DSPs and streaming services HERE. Including her viral breakup anthem, "Remember That Night?", the EP is highlighted by the new single and title track featuring UK-based indie pop artist Cavetown. Capturing the nuances of Sara's confessionally quirky lyrics, glassy melodies, and chantable observations, "Struck By Lightning (Ft. Cavetown) is accompanied by an official music video co-starring both artists and streaming now via YouTube.

"A friend of mine struggled a lot with depression and didn't necessarily always talk to me about it," said Sara. "It can be frustrating when you know someone's going through something, but they won't say anything. So, the idea is, 'I'll sit out there with you in silence.' Around the same time, my 'For You' page had a ton of trending videos of people laying down in driveways in the rain. I brought all of that together, and it was really cool to duet with Cavetown. I'm basically saying, 'I'd get struck by lightning for you.'"

Having cultivated an intensely engaged and supportive audience nearing 2M followers on TikTok Sara is disarmingly raw about everything from body image to mental health. The Indiana-born artist continues to make a heart-to-heart connection on her new 7-track collection. Profiled for Billboard's "Emerging Artists Spotlight" and named among People's "Talented Emerging Artists Making Their Mark on the Musical Landscape," Kays assembled the Struck By Lightning EP over the past year, teasing its arrival with "Backseat Rider," "Traffic Lights," "Future Kids," and "Picture Of You." In addition to her collaboration with Cavetown, the EP also features Sara's bitterly honest new song, "Freeze." Observations, thoughts, and truths straight from the Notes app on her phone inform diary-style stories spotlighted by gentle acoustic guitar, soft ukulele, and a keyboard murmur.

The 22-year-old will celebrate the EP release with her first ever international headline tour. The Struck By Lightning Tour begins October 9th at San Francisco, CA's Brick & Mortar Music Hall and then travels North America and Europe through late November. Kays will bookend her headline tour with a US run alongside Mt. Joy (August 24-29) and a UK tour supporting Cavetown (December 2-15). For complete details and ticket availability, please visit www.sarakays.com/tour.

Last year, Kays' Camera Shy EP racked up over 100M streams on the strength of fan favorites such as "Chosen Last," "Smaller Than This," and "Home For The Summer." On its heels, she posted a clip of the then unreleased "Remember That Night?" on TikTok which exploded to the tune of 3 million views. Now, the official audio has eclipsed 200M global streams. Meanwhile, she crashed the Rolling Stone "Breakthrough 25" chart, earned her first Top 10 on any Billboard chart, and made her national television debut with a performance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (streaming HERE).