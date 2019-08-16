Sara Evans With The Barker Family Band 'Live From City Winery Nashville' To Release August 30

Following their limited engagement City Winery and SiriusXM Y2Kountry present Sara Evans with The Barker Family Band - Bloodline Tour, multi-platinum entertainer Sara Evans, along with her daughter Olivia Barker (16) and son Avery Barker (19), will release a live album, Live From City Winery Nashville, on August 30. The 16-song collection chronicles the family band live in concert and showcases mesmerizing harmonies from Sara and Olivia on original songs and covers including Beyonce's "XO" and Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams." California trio Fairground Saints also guest on the closing track, Evans' signature smash, "Born To Fly." Pre-order/Pre-save now at smarturl.it/livefromcitywinery and instantly receive "A Little Bit Stronger" (8/16) and "Tennessee Whiskey" (8/23) ahead of the record's release.

Listen to Sara and Olivia's cover of "XO" below.

Nashville Track List:

"Southern Cross"

"Four-Thirty"

"XO" featuring Olivia Barker

"Why Not Me"

"(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman"

"Dreams"

"A Little Bit Stronger" featuring Sara Evans and Olivia Barker

"Otis Redding"

"Suds In The Bucket"

"So Far Away" featuring Olivia Barker

"Long Ride Home"

"Long Way Down"

"Not Over You"

"As" featuring Olivia Barker

"Tennessee Whiskey" featuring Olivia Barker

"Born To Fly" with special guests, Fairground Saints





Related Articles View More Music Stories