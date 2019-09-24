Sara Collins Releases New Video And Single 'Ghost'

Sara Collins releases a surprise new single & music video Ghost, for her fans available on all streaming and download platforms. Sara's new released single, Ghost was produced by Larry Beaird of Beaird Music Group. Larry brought in some of the most esteemed musicians for this track including: Steve Brewster (drums - Lorrie Morgan, Joey & Rory Feek, Kenny Rogers), Eli Beaird (Bass - Nashville Cast, Niall Horan), Troy Lancaster (Electric Guitar), Larry Beaird (acoustic guitar - Merle Haggard/Willie Nelson, Charley Pride, Garth Brooks ), David Dorn (piano - Rascall Flats, Jimmie Allen, Terri Clark, Rodney Atkins) & Russ Pahl (steel - Jason Aldean, Dan + Shay, Josh Turner, FGL, Blake Shelton). The single and video is distributed by Heart Songs Corporation. Listen Here

"Ghost originated when my co-writer, Tom Pino, and I were talking about ghosting people. This is when you leave someone on "read" on social media but never acknowledge them. We then put that idea into a real relationship and that's how we came up with this song. We had a great time writing the lyrics and the melody. Once we got started everything just flowed together very smoothly. I really hope that people connect, I think we have all been ghosted so why not address it in a song?" - Sara Collins

The music video was produced and directed by Promotion Management (Knoxville, TN). The video brings the story and lyrics to life in a haunting and whimsical presentation. Sara flows beautifully from scene to scene and brings her vision to life with Director Nate Wiles. The process of making the music video for Ghost was such a fun learning experience for me. My favorite part was getting to sit down and create the storyboard with the director, Nate Wiles. Going to different locations to shoot the different parts of the video was awesome. Even more awesome was that we got to shoot some of the video at my house. I'm so proud of this video and I can't wait for everyone to see it!" - Sara Collins

BIO - SARA COLLINS:

Very few young music artists can boast of seeing their careers kick off with a performance at Carnegie Hall but such is the case for country music recording artist, Sara Collins. The Louisiana teenager was invited to take the legendary stage as part of the Honors Performance Series and she has since gone on to perform throughout her home state in venues such as the Texas Club, the Old South Jamboree and in Nashville at the Opry Mills Mall as well as the iconic Puckett's Grocery in Leiper's Fork, TN.

Sara and her band have performed in concert opening shows for quite a few music industry leading artist's including Louisiana's own Hunter Hayes. The band also opened the inaugural Flambeau Fest that featured Sam Hunt, Hank Williams Jr. as well as Lynyrd Skynrd and many others.

Sara, a vocalist and multi-talented instrumentalist released her debut album in 2017 entitled Lovesick Cinderella. The EP was produced by Michael Lattanzi and was recorded at Lattitude Studio South. Her second ep secrets was released in 2018 and was produced by Louisiana LeRoux's Nelson Blanchard.

Sara is an alumnus at PCG Nashville, an artist development program headed up by long-time music industry veteran, Bernard Porter. Sara is also an alumnus of "Louisiana Kids", which provides live entertainment for fairs and festivals throughout the state of Louisiana.

Away from working on her own music, Sara enjoys singing in her church choir. She is also an outdoor enthusiast, enjoying shooting, fishing, and riding ATV's. Sara is currently working on her new EP and will be dropping new singles throughout 2019-2020 year. She is under content development with Promotion Mgmt and under label distribution with Heart Songs Records.





