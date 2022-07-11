Sara Bareilles, Maren Morris & More Join Brandi Carlile's 4th Annual 'Girls Just Wanna Weekend'

Brandi Carlile's Girls Just Wanna Weekend-a destination concert vacation produced by Cloud 9 Adventures in partnership with The Bowery Presents-will return to the all-inclusive Hard Rock Hotel in Riviera Maya, Mexico January 9-13, 2023, and once again features an all female-fronted lineup.

In addition to multiple sets from Carlile, the weekend will include performances by Maren Morris, Sara Bareilles, Wynonna, Lucius, Yola, Allison Russell, Joy Oladokun, Ruby Amanfu, Natalie Hemby, Brandy Clark and Brittney Spencer.

Guests will have the choice of staying at two all-inclusive resorts for Girls Just Wanna Weekend: Hard Rock Hotel or BarcelÃ³ Maya Riviera Resort-a well-appointed, adults-only luxury resort located just 10 minutes from the Hard Rock.

The all-inclusive packages offer guests a variety of accommodations at both locations (including stage front and oceanfront suites), a wide array of dining options, world class spas, fully equipped fitness centers, and unlimited drinks at bars throughout the resorts and in all concert areas. Guests staying at BarcelÃ³ Maya Riviera will have access to daily programming including activities and solo sets by the pool at their home resort, plus complimentary door-to-door shuttle service to Hard Rock for evening shows on the Main Stage, as well as throughout the day if they wish to be at Hard Rock.

All-inclusive packages for guests who purchased a Blind Faith pre-book can be reserved this Thursday, July 14. If rooms remain, those on the Blind Faith waitlist will have access this Friday, July 15 staring at 1:00pm ET/10:00am PT with general on-sale following Friday at 2:00pm ET/11:00am PT for any remaining rooms. Complete details regarding the event and packages are available here.

The festival adds to yet another monumental year for Carlile who is currently in the midst of her extensive "Beyond These Silent Days" headline tour with upcoming shows at Austin's Moody Amphitheater, Chicago's Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre (two nights) and New York's Madison Square Garden among many others.

Of Carlile's recent sold-out show at Los Angeles' Greek Theatre, Variety praises, "It's hard to think of any other current rock star who so successfully puts heart at, well, the heart of her proceedings...the fact that this is a rock show, even as much as a singer/songwriter showcase, was felt from the beginning at Friday's show." Special guests on the tour include Allison Russell, Ani DiFranco, Brittany Howard, Celisse, Indigo Girls, Katie Pruitt, Lake Street Dive, Lucius, Sarah McLachlan, Brittney Spencer, Tanya Tucker and Yola. See below for complete itinerary.

The tour celebrates Carlile's widely acclaimed #1 album, In These Silent Days, which was released last fall via Low Country Sound/Elektra Records. Produced by Dave Cobb and Shooter Jennings, In These Silent Days was inspired by the mining of Carlile's own history while writing last year's #1 New York Times Best Selling memoir, Broken Horses (Crown).

Released to overwhelming acclaim, Billboard asserts, "the emotion that Carlile projects is unbridled, unfettered joy in the face of hard times-and it's the exact boost of positivity that will make you want to listen again and again" and Vulture declares, "one of the biggest voices in the genre." The album also appeared on "Best of 2021" lists at NPR Music, Variety, Rolling Stone, Billboard, Entertainment Weekly, SPIN, USA Today, Stereogum and many more.

In the months since the release, the six-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, performer, producer and New York Times Best Selling author made her debut as the musical guest on NBC's "Saturday Night Live" (performing "Broken Horses" and "Right On Time") and performed "Right On Time" during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards (where the song was nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance) among many other magnetic television performances. Most recently, Carlile unveiled the official music video for her current single, "You And Me On The Rock."