Sander van Doorn Releases 'Manoeuvres' Single As Purple Haze

Prolific Amsterdam-based talent Sander van Doorn returns to the release radar with the final Purple Haze release of 2021, 'Manoeuvres'. The latest track to come from the renowned industry heavyweight directly follows up 'Faces' and 'Recover' from earlier in the year. A heady, atmospherically entrancing offering, the DJ/producer's new propulsive opus is now available to listen to across all streaming platforms via Armin van Buuren's highly esteemed Armind imprint.

The massive tune immediately kicks off with elongated soundscapes, paired perfectly in unison with the faint humming of various synths. A larger-than-life ambiance permeates throughout, leaving the listener in a state of sheer awe and wonder. A hard-hitting beat enters the space, and is quickly followed by an energetic four-on-the-floor beat that is audibly rife with palpably raw emotion. Techno-leaning production elements characterize the majority of the release, effortlessly providing it with a darker tinged tone from start-to-finish. A dancefloor-ready anthem, it prominently features all the best hallmarks of a quintessential Purple Haze release and serves as a prime follow-up to the rest of Sander's 2021 back-catalog.

A remarkably distinguished talent, Sander van Doorn has taken electronic dance music by storm over the course of the last seventeen-plus years. Highly established in all regards, the Eindhoven native's infectious, high-octane take on the genre has seen him release groundbreaking hit-after-hit on a slew of eminent imprints such as Toolroom Records, Anjunabeats, Spinnin' Records, Ultra Records, Armada Music, as well as his very-own Doorn Records, which was founded by the renowned creative force back in 2007.

Over time, he has released three critically-acclaimed studio albums and has performed at notable events and venues around the world such as Miami's Ultra Music Festival, Las Vegas's Electric Daisy Carnival, London's Ministry of Sound, Belgium's Tomorrowland Festival, Romania's Untold Festival, and the Netherlands' Mysteryland Festival, to name just a few. As of recent, the pioneering trailblazer's Purple Haze moniker has seen him release edgier sounds that are sure to have cavernous, adrenaline-fueled dancefloors around the world ablaze with fiery energy.

