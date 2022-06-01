San Holo & Jai Wolf Share New Single 'We Will Meet Again'

Ahead of their sold out, one-off June 8 "Infinite Light" concert at the historic Red Rocks Amphitheatre, electronic music mainstays San Holo (Sander van Dijck) and Jai Wolf (Sajeeb Saha) have teamed for their first song together, "We Will Meet Again." Due for release on June 1 through Mom+Pop Music, the track offers an uplifting melody and message, just in time for summer.

"To me, 'We Will Meet Again' sounds like a perfect blend of both of our styles," San Holo says of the song. "After announcing our co-headline Red Rocks show, we both knew a song had to be written. We both kept an open mind going into the writing process and fed off each others' ideas very naturally. Initially, I recorded the vocals as a demo, with the idea of having someone else sing this song. But we decided to keep my vocals for this one. I'm normally not one for guitar solos, I'm really happy I got to add one here. I hope this song will put you in your feels."

Adds Jai Wolf, "For the past few years, I've usually worked with featured singers or session instrumentalists rather than producer-artists. This collaboration allowed me to get out of my comfort zone as we worked together to blend our styles. We searched through our demos and I found one that felt upbeat and fun. It had enough space for guitars and a topline, so I sent it to San to see what he could do with it. After working on the arrangement with him, I made a few trips to L.A. to write and record the song, which was a lot of fun, especially the day we got to record the gang vocals with our friends."

Wolf says the lyrics to "We Will Meet Again" were inspired by the events of the past two years, which made him "realize that life may never go exactly according to plan, but the thought of cherished friendships and being with your family are ways to get you through tough times."

San Holo will be on tour throughout the summer and early fall, including support dates with Odesza and appearances at such festivals as Breakaway, Firefly and Lost in Dreams. The deluxe edition of his latest album, "bb u ok?," was released on May 6 via bitbird/Counter Records and features a new single, "i don't feel anything anymore," plus 11 remixes from artists such as LP Giobbi, Elohim, Chet Porter, Tsu Nami and Laxcity. San Holo also just launched a partnership with Calm that saw him create three ambient mixes as part of "The Stay Vibrant Series."

Jai Wolf will also be on the road this summer, with stops planned at Seattle's Capitol Hill Block Party, HARD Summer in San Bernardino, Calif., and Illfest in Austin. He is at work on his sophomore album, which will be the follow-up to 2019's "The Cure to Loneliness."

Listen to the new single here: