Samora Pinderhughes Announces New Album 'Grief'

Composer, filmmaker and interdisciplinary artist Samora Pinderhughes' highly anticipated new album GRIEF is slated for release on April 15 via Stretch Music, Christian Scott's imprint at Ropeadope; pre-order it here. It is an integral element of Pinderhughes' years-long multimedia effort on loss, structural violence and possibilities for healing and liberation, The Healing Project, which consists of three parts: a physical exhibition, a digital archive and finally an album.

GRIEF is the most personal part of The Healing Project for Pinderhughes, who wrote all the songs and makes his official debut as a singer on the album. Written in the spirit of music from the '60's and '70s by artists like Nina Simone and Curtis Mayfield who made powerful statements about life and social justice through their music, GRIEF aims to evoke feeling through texture and harmony by underlining the human voice as a bonding agent.

The album features an ensemble-Marcus Gilmore (drums), Brad Allen Williams (guitar), Boom Bishop (electric bass), Clovis Nicolas (upright bass), Immanuel Wilkins (alto sax), Lucas Pino (tenor sax), Elena Pinderhughes (flute), Argus Quartet (strings), Nio Levon (vocals), Jehbreal Jackson (vocals) and Pinderhughes himself on piano, production and vocals-and a rhythm section with the rare combination of two bassists playing at the same time.

Additionally, The Healing Project's physical exhibition will show at San Francisco's Yerba Buena Center for the Arts from March 25 to June 19; additional details and tickets here.

Produced by Anna Deavere Smith, Glenn Ligon and Vijay Iyer the exhibition marks Pinderhughes' visual art debut and features music from GRIEF as well as a constellation of films, sound works, physical pieces and contributed artworks from established artists like Titus Kaphar and currently incarcerated artists including Pitt Panther.

The heart of the exhibition is the Sound Room, where the interviews that Pinderhughes conducted over several years across 15 states for The Healing Project are scored to additional original music. The exhibition will also include workshops and events, all free and open to the public, and free performances featuring Pinderhughes and special guests throughout the run.

Watch "MASCULINITY" THE FILM here: