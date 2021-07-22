Samm Henshaw & Tiana Major9 'Grow' in New Single

Today, British-Nigerian R&B/Soul singer Samm Henshaw unveils his new single and music video for "Grow," the second installment of his Untidy Soul series project. Produced by Josh Grant (Shawn Mendes, Tom Walker), the bouncy track continues Samm's introspective examination of happiness, self-fulfillment, and personal growth. "Grow" is a strong contender for the perfect, smooth summer bop showing off both his soulful roots and dexterous flow.

Directed by Jim Pilling, the episodic music video takes us on a couple's journey: starring Samm as our main protagonist Sonny along with partner and love interest Selah, played by rising Motown-signed R&B singer Tiana Major9. The video chronicle their ups and downs, trials and tribulations - it's a visual representation of how relationships can both wither away or flourish.

"Grow is just a song about understanding that the hard parts of a relationship (any relationship) are necessary for growth & strength and that we shouldn't give up at the first sign of trouble," Samm explains.

Part 1 of the Untidy Soul series project presents "Still Broke" featuring renowned trumpeter Keyon Harrold. The buoyant and bittersweet upheaval of soul is about leaning to pick yourself up from rock bottom and ultimately learning that money can't buy happiness.

The Jim Pilling-directed visuals is a melanin-packed display set in a picturesque mansion following Sonny's daily routine as he moves unmoored through the motions of life. At the end, Sonny finally leaves the mansion, and we see what seems to be his first genuine smile as he breathes a sigh of relief.

A multifaceted, multi-instrumental artist, Samm is now taking a completely honest approach to his music and encourages others to get on board as his upcoming album begins to take shape in the way he envisaged. The full-length debut from South London-bred singer/songwriter is the sound of a truly singular artist fully embracing his unpredictable nature.

Centered on the commanding vocal presence he's shown in touring with the likes of Chance the Rapper, his new release captures his chameleonic sensibilities in a joyful convergence of R&B and soul and hip-hop and pop, revealing the free-flowing imagination that's made him a natural match for collaborations with polymaths like Pharrell Williams. And in his lyrics, Henshaw drifts between self-examination and elaborate storytelling, ultimately creating a detailed document of his self-discovery in recent years.

The son of a reverend, Henshaw grew up on gospel music and began writing worship songs for church at the age of 15. Naming Kirk Franklin, Lauryn Hill, and Marvin Gaye among his early inspirations, he made his acclaimed debut with a 2015 EP called The Sound Experiment (followed by The Sound Experiment 2 in 2016), and soon began touring with such artists as James Bay and Rag'N'Bone Man. Over the coming years, he made waves with singles like 2018's "Broke" and 2019's "Church"-a high-powered collaboration with Atlanta-based duo EARTHGANG that's amassed over 21 million Spotify streams to date.

At the end of 2020, Samm Henshaw released "upbeat and positive anthem" (NPR Music) "All Good," a collaboration with Samsung UK, which now has over 1 million streams on YouTube alone. Samm also brought the single to his late-night performance debut on Full Frontal with Samantha Bee and landed on NPR Music's coveted 2021 Slingshot's Artists To Watch list.

Recently, Dos Equis tapped Samm Henshaw to provide the leading music for their new national campaign. The commercial features a group of friends prepping for a night out, all set to his feel-good track "All Good." Check out the new campaign ad here.

Samm Henshaw's music also hit the big screen as he has partnered with forthcoming film North Hollywood - starring Vince Vaughn, Miranda Cosgrove- to provide the music for the ending credits. The song "Bellflower Ave" is an experimental R&B track that is fused with an old-school soul vibe, a great display of Henshaw's masterful musicianship. North Hollywood is a coming-of-age story about a young man as he grapples between going to college, going to work, or following his dream of becoming a pro-skater. North Hollywood was released on May 14.

Listen here: