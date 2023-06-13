Samantha Urbani Returns With New Single 'More Than a Feeling'

The single is from her upcoming debut album.

By: Jun. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video Photo 1 Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video
Cynthia Weil Passes Away; 'On Broadway' Songwriter Featured in BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING Photo 2 Cynthia Weil, Songwriter Featured in BEAUTIFUL, Passes Away at 82
Olivia Rodrigo Hints at New Single on June 30 Photo 3 Olivia Rodrigo Hints at New Single on June 30
Kylie Minogue to Headline iHeartMedia New York 103.5 KTU's 'KTUphoria 2023' Photo 4 Kylie Minogue to Headline iHeartMedia's 'KTUphoria 2023'

Samantha Urbani Returns With New Single 'More Than a Feeling'

Samantha Urbani returns with her single “More Than a Feeling”. Samantha fell into the mainstream in the early 20-teens when she was the creator and frontwoman of Brooklyn based DIY band Friends and collaborated with Blood Orange, but on “More Than a Feeling” she strikes out on her own; this single is the first offering from her forthcoming debut album.

Effortlessly unique and always cutting edge, Samantha Urbani finds a sonic sweet spot on “More Than a Feeling”, a groovy alt-pop track that delves into the feelings of a one sided romance. 

“More Than a Feeling”, which Samantha co-wrote, recorded, and produced with Nick Weiss (aka Nightfeelings), opens with grimy synths and pure whistling (courtesy of Molly Lewis). The juxtaposition perfectly captures Samantha's longing for connection with an uninterested partner. Samantha creates the nostalgia of lost love in the track’s new-wave tinged production, utilizing steady percussion and a moody bass as the foundation.

She goes full pop for the track’s utterly shoutable chorus, letting her ethereal, husky vocals take center stage. Though “More Than a Feeling” is laced with melancholy, Samantha closes the track by finding love within herself, singing “Cause it’s more than a feeling now / I’ll probably have myself my whole life /And if I can feel it now / I just want to make it nice / And if I’m gonna leave you here / I know it’s gonna be alright”. 

Samantha says this of the track: 

“I’m calling someone out for not showing up for me, but also calling myself out for sticking around for that, enabling it by engaging with it, and saying ‘I can see what you’re communicating to me by not being here.’ And the hardest part is that I’ve waited so long to accept it that I can’t even address it anymore and they stopped caring a long time ago. It’s saying goodbye to someone who’s not even there.” 

The accompanying music video, which Samantha directed herself, explores the liminality of unrequited love. She wanders through the neon wasteland of Los Angeles’ Hollywood Boulevard before embarking on a motorcycle ride with a helmeted man, never truly connecting with her masked driver or finding a place to settle down. 

Samantha says this of the video: 

“My references for this video are pretty succinct. Toni Braxton’s“Unbreak My Heart” and Celine Dion “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now” – both 90s vids that had a huge impact on me,with boyfriends who die in motorcycle crashes.The video is a rescue fantasy – motorcycle guy is a modern day knight in shining armor – heroic but inhuman, totally protected with walls that cannot be broken thru.

So,it’s the antagonist who I can’t seem to reach even when they’re right in front of me.A tragic figure of toxic masculine fragility/emotional unavailability. All of the motorcycle guy sequences are meant to be questioned whether it's real or imagined. Like I’m waiting to be rescued and fantasizing knowing I’m on my own."

Watch the new music video here:



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Sarah Mary Chadwick Announces Messages To God LP Photo
Sarah Mary Chadwick Announces 'Messages To God' LP

Composed of broad, brightly coloured spiritual strokes, it consists of dramatic retellings of having your heart broken, existing, movement and growth while always meditating on the past. While her three most recent records were drenched in grief, the new collection signals a change; whether profound or momentary, time will tell. 

2
NERIAH is Protecting Her Peace on New Single Love U For Fun Photo
NERIAH is Protecting Her Peace on New Single 'Love U For Fun'

NERIAH is giving you the hot girl anthem you need to get over your breakup with her latest single, “Love U for Fun.” This single comes shortly after last month’s stunning collaboration with Trevor Daniel, “Paris”. Both tracks will be featured on her debut album set to release later this year, along with plenty more pop-infused bangers.

3
Pangaea to Release New Album Changing Channels Photo
Pangaea to Release New Album 'Changing Channels'

Pangaea announces his new album 'Changing Channels' with two further tracks for Hessle Audio. Infectious and hypnotic in equal measure, they capture Pangaea's talent in constructing dancefloor bangers that reflect an innate experimental tilt.

4
Allah-Las Drop Two New Singles From Next Album & Tour Dates Photo
Allah-Las Drop Two New Singles From Next Album & Tour Dates

The glammy and electronic strut “The Stuff” signals the start of a new era for Allah-Las, and finds the band reinventing itself in defiance of the algorithmic categorization and robotic sterility. Showing another side of the album the instrumental “Zuma 85” features field recordings with chimes that precede Manuel Göttsching (Ash Ra)-style guitars.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Isaac Mizrahi Podcast Debuts on iHeartMediaIsaac Mizrahi Podcast Debuts on iHeartMedia
Full Season of 1883 to Air on Paramount NetworkFull Season of 1883 to Air on Paramount Network
SHUCKED Songwriter Brandy Clark Confirms Fall Headline Tour DatesSHUCKED Songwriter Brandy Clark Confirms Fall Headline Tour Dates
Photo: See the THEATER CAMP Official Movie PosterPhoto: See the THEATER CAMP Official Movie Poster

Videos

Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes' Video
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'
Photos & First Look at RENT at Paper Mill Playhouse Video
Photos & First Look at RENT at Paper Mill Playhouse
Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans Sing at Tribeca Film Festival Video
Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans Sing at Tribeca Film Festival
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel HERE LIES LOVE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
PARADE
SWEENEY TODD