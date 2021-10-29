Sam Williams Releases 'Blue Christmas' Cover

Nashville singer/songwriter Sam Williams has released a very special rendition of the holiday classic, "Blue Christmas," via Mercury Nashville.

Sam breathes a new life into this staple holiday track, originally recorded by Doye O'Dell and most famously performed by Elvis Presley, with his soulful vocals and lush, string arrangements. The song was recorded at The Smoakstack studio in Nashville, Tenn. and produced by 5-time GRAMMY-nominated producer Paul Moak (Joy Williams, Ashley Monroe, Caitlyn Smith).

In August, Sam released his much anticipated and gorgeous debut album Glasshouse Children, via Mercury Nashville. Each song on the record depicts an incredible amount of vulnerability on a range of heavy topics, all the while providing a sense of hope. The album has garnered widespread acclaim since its release.

Coming up, Sam will be opening on select dates of Brittney Spencer's "In A Perfect World" Tour. Kicking off his run on December 2 at Rockwood Music Hall in New York City, he will join Spencer for five stops, wrapping on December 9 in Nashville at The Basement East. See below for a full list of dates. Tickets are available here.

Listen to the new track here:

Tour Dates

Thu, Dec. 2, 2021 - Rockwood Music Hall - New York, NY

Fri., Dec. 3, 2021 - Milkboy - Philadelphia, PA

Sat., Dec. 4, 2021 - Songbyrd - Washington, DC

Sun., Dec. 5, 2021 - The 8x10 - Baltimore, MD

Thu., Dec. 9, 2021 - The Basement East - Nashville, TN