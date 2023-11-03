Sam Williams Is Over Christmas Cheer on 'I Hate The Holidays'

Nashville singer/songwriter Sam Williams proves that the holidays may not be the most wonderful time of year after all on his new track, “I Hate The Holidays,” out now via Mercury Nashville. The bluesy tune is a stark reminder of the difficult emotions that the holidays tend to bring up, especially as you get older. Listen to the heartbreaking track HERE.

“I Hate The Holidays” finds Williams jaded from the sorrow and isolation of past holiday celebrations. With undeniable anguish, he proclaims, “I hate the holidays and all the ways they make me feel alone / somewhere along the way the magic faded and turned to stone.” The song is a sharp contrast from the cheery music typically associated with winter festivities, ditching jingle bells for sad guitars and pained lyricism.

“The holiday season has always been a little tough for me, but more so after losing a lot of my family. It can't be a time of celebration for everyone… really cold weather and seeing perfect holiday cards kind of bother me so I made this record,” shares Williams. “I believe just knowing other folks feel things you do, too, can help a little bit. Nonetheless, I hope everyone has a beautiful season in spite of pain and holds their loved ones close.”

The holiday track is Williams' latest release since his soothing rendition of Hank Williams' “I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry,” which was released in September to celebrate his granddad's legacy and 100th birthday. Sam is currently working on his follow-up to his 2021 debut Glasshouse Children. His sophomore album is due next year.

Give “I Hate The Holidays” a listen… and maybe keep the decorations in the box for a bit longer this year.