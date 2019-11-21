Sam Sparro Shared Music Video for Single 'Everything'

Singer, songwriter and producer Sam Sparro shared the first video from his upcoming third full length album Boombox Eternal today. The video for latest single "Everything" is a celebration of queer love and friendship. It was filmed recently in the Southern California desert, directed by filmmaker and fellow musician Deanne Reynolds (aka DEDE), features clothing from unisex clothing brand Last Heavy and choreographed by Thed Jewel, who is also a musician and designs for Last Heavy.

Watch "Everything" below!

The "Everything" video borrows heavily from 90s video treatments: from the song set up via an intro skit, the road trip, the dancing and earnest joy. Inspiration came from videos including Janet Jackson's "You Want This," Spice Girls' "Say You'll Be There" and Mariah Carey's "Emotions."

"We wanted to recreate that joy, and I wanted to take all those old school tropes and make them effortlessly and naturally queer. I imagined if I had grown up seeing five queer friends in a dance music video presented in a non-sensational way, what that would have felt like as a young person," notes Sparro. Reynolds adds, "Sam created this really infectious song about how when you find your one true love it's 'Everything' and I think the world we created in the video really matches the joy of the song. I really want to live in that world for eternity!"

"I love being completely autonomous at this point in my career," Sparro continues. "Trying to make visuals that were effortlessly queer in my previous work felt really challenging. I dealt with so much pushback and microaggressions from the major label system and it was harmful on a level I wasn't really aware of at the time."

The joyous track is about being in the type of relationship where you feel secure and loved, feeling all the love that you put out being given back in return unconditionally. It's the second single from his long-awaited third album BOOMBOX ETERNAL, out February 21 and was co-written with R&B legend Rahsaan Patterson (Brandy, Tevin Campbell) and composer Tim K (Honey Dijon). He recently a maxi-single of the song featuring remixes from DJ / producer and house music legend Todd Edwards (Daft Punk's Random Access Memories) and Sparro's husband, Knights Of Zion. Stream the seven-track "Everything" maxi single HERE. Sparro previously released "Outside the Blue" featuring Grammy-nominated group We Are KING, which also received the maxi single treatment.

Boombox Eternal is a celebration of life and love and a declaration of joy, and holds true to Sam's irreverent, existential and witty style. It is Sparro's first full length album since 2012's Return to Paradise and draws influences from the late-80s / early-90s pop music he grew up listening to on cassette through the speakers of his bedroom boombox. The 12-track collection uses a palette of industrial-sounding percussion and classic Korg and Ensoniq synthesizers used by Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis on Janet Jackson's Rhythm Nation and a touch of early New Jack Swing inspired by Teddy Riley, with lush soulful harmonies and melodies completing the sound. The album also features an exciting group of collaborators including We Are KING, Maluca, Rahsaan Patterson, Nikka Costa, Ryland Blackinton and Vaughn Oliver, with Sam at the helm of production.

Born in Sydney, Australia and raised in Los Angeles, Sparro's releases include multi-platinum single "Black and Gold," #1 single "Happiness," and albums Sam Sparro and Return to Paradise. He has performed on stages around the world including festivals like Glastonbury, Coachella and Lovebox and is also a talented photographer.





