Sam Smith Shares New Holiday Track 'Night Before Christmas'

This seasonal celebration comes as a pre-cursor to Sam’s highly anticipated new album, Gloria, out January 27.

Nov. 18, 2022  

Multi-Platinum, GRAMMY®, BRIT, Golden Globe and Oscar winning artist/songwriter Sam Smith, shares a brand-new holiday single, "Night Before Christmas."

A festive love ballad, "Night Before Christmas" will be added to Sam's magical Christmas compilation The Holly and The Ivy and includes previous releases "The Lighthouse Keeper," "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," "Palace," "River" and "Fire on Fire" from the "Watership Down" Soundtrack.

Continuing to dominate the global charts with the lead single from the album, the megahit "Unholy" featuring Kim Petras hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and spent four weeks at No. 1 on the UK Official Singles Chart, 29 consecutive days at #1 on the Global Spotify chart and also topped the Apple and Shazam worldwide tallies. Combined global streams of "Unholy" are approaching one billion.

Listen to the new single here:



